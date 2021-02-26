Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie (NNS) 2021: Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Nadiglila Neeradum Suriyan is an upcoming film Silambarasan In the lead role. This film was helmed by Gautham vasudev menon. AR Rahman rode the music for Nadhigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie. This trio is GVM’s third collaboration, AR Rahman, And Simbu after Vinnuthandi Varuvaya and Acham Yenabadhu Madamayada. The team has a distinct fan base for its creature and will be a romantic feast for STR fans. Thamarai penned dialogues and songs. The film was produced by Dr. Ganesha of Eicher has done it under his banner Vals Film International.
Simbu would be a major benefit of losing weight for the story. According to sources, shooting begins this summer of 2021. His kitty in STR has Maha, Mannadu, Pathu Thala, and many more films. Gautam Vasudev Menon was last seen in the anthology film Kutty Story of Wales Film International.
Nadigalile Neeradum Suryan Movie Full Details
|The director
|Gautham vasudev menon
|Producers
|Dr. Ganesha of Ishri
|The script
|Gautham vasudev menon
|The style
|Romantic drama
|story
|Gautham vasudev menon
|cast
|Silambarasan
|music
|AR Rahman
|The cinematographer
|Still to be updated
|Editor
|Still to be updated
|Construction organization
|Wells film international
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
Nadigalile Neeradum Suryan Cast
Here is the complete cast list of upcoming Tamil film Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie,
Nadhigilele neeradum suriyaan movie poster
Watch here the title look poster of Simbu’s Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan film,
