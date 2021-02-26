ENTERTAINMENT

Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie (NNS) 2021: Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Nadiglila Neeradum Suriyan is an upcoming film Silambarasan In the lead role. This film was helmed by Gautham vasudev menon. AR Rahman rode the music for Nadhigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie. This trio is GVM’s third collaboration, AR Rahman, And Simbu after Vinnuthandi Varuvaya and Acham Yenabadhu Madamayada. The team has a distinct fan base for its creature and will be a romantic feast for STR fans. Thamarai penned dialogues and songs. The film was produced by Dr. Ganesha of Eicher has done it under his banner Vals Film International.

Simbu would be a major benefit of losing weight for the story. According to sources, shooting begins this summer of 2021. His kitty in STR has Maha, Mannadu, Pathu Thala, and many more films. Gautam Vasudev Menon was last seen in the anthology film Kutty Story of Wales Film International.

Nadigalile Neeradum Suryan Movie Full Details

The director Gautham vasudev menon
Producers Dr. Ganesha of Ishri
The script Gautham vasudev menon
The style Romantic drama
story Gautham vasudev menon
cast Silambarasan
music AR Rahman
The cinematographer Still to be updated
Editor Still to be updated
Construction organization Wells film international
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil

Nadigalile Neeradum Suryan Cast

Here is the complete cast list of upcoming Tamil film Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan Movie,

Nadigalile Neeradum Suryan Movie

Nadhigilele neeradum suriyaan movie poster

Watch here the title look poster of Simbu’s Nadigalila Neeradum Suriyaan film,

Stay together Newsbugz.com for more information Entertaining news.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });