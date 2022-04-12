Nadine Doris and Kirsty Allsop clash over Channel 4 privatization

The pair exchanged messages on Twitter after Ms Doris published an opinion in the Mail on Sunday that addressed the government’s decision to go ahead with plans to sell the channel.

Ms Doris wrote that former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who founded Channel 4 in 1982, ultimately wanted it to be “free of state constraints” and called her opposition to the move “lazy, exaggerated and ill-informed”. described as “rhetoric”. From Lefty Luvi Lynch Mob”.

Allsop, which presents the property show Location, Location, Location on Channel 4, responded on Twitter, questioning whether it was “really ministerial” to describe those opposing privatization as “lynch mobs”, while “was accused of complaining about the same time” …