Nadine Doris has been banned nude charm by host Anna Richardson because of the Culture Secretary’s plans to privatize Channel 4.

Last week, the government confirmed that they would go ahead with plans to sell the broadcaster, which has been publicly owned since 1982.

In an interview on Times Radio, Richardson spoke about the controversial move by banning the MP from popular dating shows: “That’s just what I think, even though nude charm It is about the beauty of the body. I guess it ultimately depends on personality, doesn’t it?”

The TV presenter reiterated that she would “never have” on the show and added, “I think Nadine has shown her true colors in every way.”

Richardson then joked: “I don’t think we…