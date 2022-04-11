Naduvalo and Tuwai selected for Singapore 7s dream team

New sensation, Vuviyawa Naduvalo and veteran Jerry Tuwai have been selected for the top 7 players in Singapore.



The 25-year-old Naduvalo scored in every game where he finished as the top effort scorer with 10 tries.

He scored twice in the final against New Zealand.

Tuwai played for the national 7th team for the first time since winning his second Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.

Other players such as speedster Jordan Conroy, Dylan Collier, Henry Hutchison, Corey Toole and Regan Ware have also been nominated for the Dream Team.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7 team is in Pool A along with the United States, England and Kenya for the Vancouver 7 this weekend.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch live commentary on Fiji games on our sister station, Viti FM…