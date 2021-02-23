Nag Ashwin clarifies Pitta Kathalu connection to Prabhas’ film

The director Naag ashwin Who mesmerized everyone with the film Mahanati Has announced a project with rebel star Prabhas. He has revealed that the project will be a science fiction thriller that deals with the future and the present.

The project requires a lot of budget and several months of pre-production. Nag Ashwin has finalized the main cast and crew. Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important character.

Nag Ashwin has directed a Netflix series Pitta Kathalu. His part is titled Xlife which deals with virtual reality and data control. There are rumors that this is a small trailer of what we are going to see with Prabhas’s film.

However, the director has dismissed those rumors. He said that there is no connection between the two projects.