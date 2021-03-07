Nag Ashwin played a big part in my journey: Vijay – TheMiracleTech

Hathi Ratnalu is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films, although it is a short-lived film that does not have so many popular stars. Nag Ashwin has produced the film and Anudeep KV has directed it with Naveen Polisetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The turnout for the pre-release event of the film proves the kind of buzz the film is having.

Nag Ashwin said that although he got big offers from TheMiracleTech, he wanted to give the audience a dramatic experience. “We wanted to give you a theatrical experience, so waited almost a year during the epidemic to release it in theaters,” he said.

Naveen Polysatti called the makers of the film the real Jatin Ratnu and thanked him for giving him the right platform. “During the confusing period, Vyjayanth Movies gave the right platform to many of us, including Vijay. We met 10 years ago at a theater workshop we met. We started our journey together now, there is a national level frenzy around that. During the Life is Beautiful audition, Shekhar Kammula said that we are looking rich. But, we were going through a difficult period. This is the most memorable moment of my life. Comedy has the power to give new impetus. Let’s enjoy the film in theaters. “

Vijay Devarkonda said, “I am happy to be here for Nag Ashwin, Naveen and other friends. During the lockdown, we were uncertain whether people would return to theaters as before. When I moved to Mumbai, he spoke highly of the loyalty of Telugu audiences. Nowhere in the world, is there an audience like you.

Nag Ashwin played a big role in my journey. After Life is Beautiful, he cast me in advertising films and his other projects. He gave me an important role in Yevade Subrahmanyam.

