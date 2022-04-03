Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela, Bigg Boss Telugu winner held in police raid, deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NAGABABUOFFICIAL Telugu actor Naga Babu with his daughter Niharika Konidela

Highlights The party that was raided by Hyderabad police was going on beyond permitted hours

The pub had reportedly become notorious for supply of banned substances

Cocaine and other banned substances were found by Police from the premises

Tollywood actor Naga Babu’s daughter and actor Niharika Konidela and singer Rahul Sipligunj were among 144 people detained by police for partying at a pub in Hyderabad beyond the stipulated hours.

The pub at Radisson Blu Hotel in posh Banjara Hills was raided around 3 a.m. by Task Force personnel of Hyderabad City Police, who also found cocaine and other banned substances from the premises.

Those found partying also include…