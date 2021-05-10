Naga Bhairavi 11th May 2021 Written Update: Arjun to return the NagaMani

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Malli says I know you’re trying to blame Arjun to escape from me and you don’t deserve to live. Veerabhadram requests for one chance to prove it. Malli says I promised you, thats why leaving you this time but don’t plan anything to stop this marriage otherwise I will kill you on spot. Veerabhadram agrees. Malli leaves from that place. Veerabhadram thinks Karkotaka can’t come here because of Malli and he thinks for ways to make Karkotaka enter their place to kill Arjun.

Karkotaka reaches to Vishwambari place. Vishwambari asks him if his work is finished. Karkotaka says no and tells her how Bhairavi horoscope protecting Arjun when they are together than how Nagamma warned him to stay away from Arjun and Bhairavi to save his life, he requests Vishwambari to give him more powers to tackle Nagamma. Vishwambari says don’t underestimate Nagamma power because she is powerful and even I’m unable to tackle her so pray to your Kula guruvu to get special powers than we can teach lesson to Nagamma. Karkotaka agrees and leaves from that place.

Arjun gets dream that Siddha purusha calling him. Next morning Bhairavi goes to Arjun room with tea, where she notices Arjun is getting ready than she asks him where is he going in the early morning. Arjun tells her about the dream and informs her that he is going to meet him. Sanvi and Veerabhadram overhears their convo. Bhairavi says it’s just dream. Arjun says don’t know who’s that Siddha purusha but he is the one who saved my mom so this dream might have reason and he might come here to meet me. Bhairavi says he is true and asks him to take her along with him. Arjun agrees.

Arjun and Bhairavi goes while searching Siddha purusha. Sanvi and Veerabhadram follows them. Finally Arjun founds Siddha purusha and meets him and informs him about his dream. Sidha purusha says it’s my call not your dream and you bought this Mani to save your mother life according to my words but it’s not safe for this Mani to stay outside because evil forces are trying to get this Nagamani so keep the Nagamani back in the temple. Bhairavi asks him about Shakuntala health. Arjun says 3 pournamis Pooja is not yet completed and Mom is not completely cured. Siddha purusha says this Mani is not needed for next 2 Poojas and that temple have 2 more Manis and we need those Manis for next Poojas so return this Mani to temple immediately. Arjun agrees. Siddha purusha asks him to not discuss about Mani matter with anyone. Arjun agrees. Sanvi thinks to use this opportunity. Veerabhadram and Sanvi leaves.

Vishwambari dreamily says she may become address of beauty once she gets Sanjivani mani. Sanvi goes to Vishwambari and informs her that they got chance to get the Mani. Vishwambari asks how. Sanvi says Siddha purusha returned Mani to Arjun and he is going to temple to return the Mani. Vishwambari looks on..

Episode ends.