Naga Bhairavi 12th May 2021 Written Update: Vishwambhari steals Nagamani from Arjun

Episode starts with Sanvi informs to Vishwambari that Arjun got the NagaMani from Siddha purusha. Vishwambari feels happy and asks where is Arjun. Sanvi says Arjun is going to temple because Siddha purusha suggested him to keep the Mani back in temple so steal the Mani from Arjun before he placed it in temple otherwise you won’t get this type of chance. Vishwambari says she won’t leave this opportunity and she notices the conversation of Arjun and Siddha purusha in her Darpanam and feels happy seeing Mani with Arjun and she says this Mani will make her get everything and smiles saying she will steal it from him for sure.

Veerabhadram goes to Anthill and call Malli out saying he needs to tell her important matter. Malli asks why he called him. Veerabhadram says you didn’t believed me when I told you that Arjun stealed the Mani and now Arjun is coming with Mani to place it in the temple and you will believe me after seeing Mani with him and don’t forget to kill him. Malli questions how he knows that Arjun is bringing Mani to temple. Veerabhadram tells her how he noticed when Siddha purusha giving that Mani to Arjun and I heard when he is asking Arjun to return the Mani to temple. Malli says if Arjun is the one who strealed that Mani than i won’t leave him and kill him for sure. Veerabhadram thinks he too wants Arjun’s death and Sanjivani Mani and he goes aside telling Arjun and Bhairavi nearing to temple.

Bhairavi says snakes stopped you while getting Mani from temple so they may attack you again if you tries to return it. Arjun says Shivudu will help us so don’t get scared. Vishwambari creates eagles with her power and they attacks Arjun and Bhairavi, they comes towards Vishwambari while escaping from eagles. Vishwambari smiles seeing them. Bhairavi remembers her previous encounter with Vishwambari and questions why she came. Vishwambari says she came for Mani and asks Arjun to give that Mani to her. Arjun denies to give her Mani. Vishwambari threatens him to give the Mani to her to save his life. Arjun says I get it that you’re bad witch and you can’t harm us. Eagles surround them.

Vishwambari tells them she is the one who sent these eagles to stop them and asks them to understand her power. Arjun says Mani power is more than her power. Vishwambari assigns eagles to attack Arjun and Bhairavi. Eagles attacks them, Arjun drops the Mani while fighting with eagles. Vishwambari takes that Mani and feels happy to get it and she gets dissapered from that place with Mani. Arjun realises he lost the Mani. Bhairavi tells him Vishwambari stealed the Mani. Arjun says its not good and they goes to take Shivudu suggestion.

Arjun and Bhairavi reaches to Anthill. Nagini changes her appearance to Malli and goes to Arjun and questions him where I’d the Mani. Arjun remembers Siddha purusha words that he cannot reveal about Mani to anyone than he tells to Malli that he don’t know anything about Mani and questions why she is talking strangely. Malli says I know you came here to return the Mani in temple, so give me that Mani. Arjun asks what Mani she is talking about. Malli threatens Arjun to give the Mani to her. Bhairavi to supports Arjun.

Episode ends.

