Naga Bhairavi 15th April 2021 Written Update: Bujji tries to expose Sanvi

The episode begins with Shakuntala says you’re the one who should shine your Dad identify by taking his tasks. Bhairavi says you raised me like mother and now you’re my mother and pop. Aditya assures her he’ll care for them. Bhairavi hugs him fortunately. Bujji rushes inside and he asks his Dad to return with him. Aditya asks the place? Wait Someday as a result of Shakuntala Grandma and Grandpa got here for me. Arjun asks when Bujji obtained his voice. Bhairavi says he obtained his voice after seeing his Dad. Arjun feels completely happy. Bujji says include me, I’ve to share one thing with you about Grand father loss of life. Everybody will get shocked. Aditya goes with Bujji. Arjun thinks to asks Bujji what he is aware of about Krishnam Naidu loss of life.

Bujji takes Aditya to room and locks the door. Aditya asks why he purchased him to room. Bujji says did you understand how Grandfather died. Aditya asks how? Bujji than says I’ll present you what occurred and he takes his Dad close to automotive and tries to indicate him Sanvi however Sanvi just isn’t in automotive and she or he hides behind wall. Bujji searches for for Sanvi, than he caught her however get scared seeing she is aiming her gun at his father. Sanvi indicators him to not reveal something to his Dad. Bujji agrees with indicators that he don’t reveal something. Aditya asks Bujji to inform him about Grandfather’s loss of life. Bujji tells him he forgot. Aditya takes Bujji inside.

Shakuntala asks Arjun to see what occurred than they notices Aditya coming inside with Bujji. Relations asks what Bujji advised him about Krishna’s loss of life. Aditya says he didn’t revealed something to me and he’s saying that he forgot. Arjun thinks one thing is suspicious. Kaushalya and Bhairavi asks Bujji what he desires to inform. Bujji feels tensed whereas serious about Sanvi warning. Arjun says don’t get scared, we’re with you so inform us what occurred and what you need to inform us. Bujji says nothing. Annapurna says Bujji is simply child, so go away about previous and benefit from the present happiness. Shakuntala agrees. Annapurna asks the place is her Granddaughter? Shakuntala asks Arjun to get Sanvi inside. Aditya tells them he’ll carry her.

Sanvi enters inside protecting her face in scarf and tells hello to Aditya, he asks why she is protecting her face. Sanvi says mud allergy due to climate. Susheel says he don’t know that she have allergy. Sanvi says it’s not excellent news to share with everybody. Aditya tells her he’s ready to see her face. Shakuntala says she’s going to keep right here so you’ll be able to see her face. Aditya agrees. Sanvi thinks methods to go away earlier than Aditya caught her. Bhairavi says I prayed to Nagamma that we’ll go to to temple if I discovered my brother so let’s go to temple. Arjun thinks about Nagulu. Shakuntala says yeah plus we have now to go so we will take Amma blessings by putting your and Arjun Horoscopes. Bhairavi asks Arjun to prepare. Arjun thinks to apologise to Malli and Nagulu.

Malli goes to Vishwambari place and tells her she got here to kill her for harming her Bava. Vishwambari questions If she forgot that how she locked them in Bandanam. Malli asks Vishwambari to return the Mani. Vishwambari tells her Mani just isn’t along with her than Malli modifications to Snake and scares her. Vishwambari calls her Garuda to kill Malli. Malli assaults Eagle along with her energy. Eagle goes from that place. Vishwambari will get shocked.