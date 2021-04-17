Naga Bhairavi 17th April 2021 Written Update: Nagamma gave her blessings to Arjun and Bhairavi for their marriage

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Shivudu asks males to put on Vibuti and he asks Bhairavi to place Kumkum to women than he asks them to carry out Pooja. Bhairavi, Kaushalya, Annapurna performs Pooja. Malli reaches close to Arjun and others however couldn’t sense scent from anybody’s ft due to the magical turmeric energy than she goes close to Anthill and thinks how scent bought stopped. Shivudu thinks story might change in case you have sensing energy that’s why I did it so you’ll be able to’t acknowledge Arjun. Malli thinks one in every of these individuals is likely to be the one who killed my Bava however why my sensing isn’t working? Is a few energy is stopping me?

Villagers meets Aditya at Anthill and tells him that villagers are celebrating your return and so they asks Aditya to take his Dad’s place as village head. Aditya says it’s my accountability to unravel your issues so I’m promising you that I can be a part of your happiness and sorrows. Villagers leaves fortunately. Annapurna sees her son in Aditya. Bhairavi and Kaushalya prays to Nagamma and thanks her for taking good care of their household and apologies to her for the misunderstanding.

Aditya holds his spouse and makes her put on the Kumkum. Bujji thanks Nagamma for giving his Dad to him than he hugs Aditya in tears. Bhairavi says I all the time believed that my brother is alive and also you make my perception true and returned my brother to us, I always remember your assist to us. Arjun thanks Nagamma telling he saved his mom due to her and he asks Nagamma to guard his household. Malli thinks to discovered the killer.

Shakuntala says it’s Krishna’s dream to get Bhairavi married to Arjun however he died earlier than his want will get accomplished and two instances their marriage will get halted so bless them to allow them to get married with none hurdles, she asks Bhairavi to place the horoscope papers in Anthill. One of many horoscope paper flew away due to the air and Arjun will get that paper and tells everybody that it’s his Horoscope paper. Annapurna says hope it’s not inauspicious. Shakuntala in tears asks Nagamma to bless her children.

Bhairavi prays Nagamma to provide her blessing to their marriage so her father final want can get fulfilled. Malli thinks she will be able to’t see Bhairavi in tears who saved her life. Arjun says don’t fear Bhairavi, Nagamma will certainly take heed to your prayers, he locations horoscope close to Anthill. Malli in Naagin agency comes out from Anthill and blesses their horoscopes by putting Turmeric and Kumkum on them. Everybody feels glad. Aditya says Nagamma blessed you Bhairavi so noone can cease your marriage Ruth Arjun.

Shakuntala and Annapurna thanks Nagamma for listening their prayers than they gives milk to Nagamma. Nagamma drinks the milk. Shivudu thinks Nagini gave her blessings to 1 she needed to kill for her revenge and now it’s fascinating to know which aspect Nagini gonna take after realizing the reality. Veerabhadram thinks how Aditya ruined his plans. Jalaja mocks him for his or her state.

Episode ends.