ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Bhairavi 17th April 2021 Written Update: Nagamma gave her blessings to Arjun and Bhairavi for their marriage

Avatar
By
Posted on
Naga Bhairavi 17th April 2021 Written Update: Nagamma gave her blessings to Arjun and Bhairavi for their marriage

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Shivudu asks males to put on Vibuti and he asks Bhairavi to place Kumkum to women than he asks them to carry out Pooja. Bhairavi, Kaushalya, Annapurna performs Pooja. Malli reaches close to Arjun and others however couldn’t sense scent from anybody’s ft due to the magical turmeric energy than she goes close to Anthill and thinks how scent bought stopped. Shivudu thinks story might change in case you have sensing energy that’s why I did it so you’ll be able to’t acknowledge Arjun. Malli thinks one in every of these individuals is likely to be the one who killed my Bava however why my sensing isn’t working? Is a few energy is stopping me?

Villagers meets Aditya at Anthill and tells him that villagers are celebrating your return and so they asks Aditya to take his Dad’s place as village head. Aditya says it’s my accountability to unravel your issues so I’m promising you that I can be a part of your happiness and sorrows. Villagers leaves fortunately. Annapurna sees her son in Aditya. Bhairavi and Kaushalya prays to Nagamma and thanks her for taking good care of their household and apologies to her for the misunderstanding.

Aditya holds his spouse and makes her put on the Kumkum. Bujji thanks Nagamma for giving his Dad to him than he hugs Aditya in tears. Bhairavi says I all the time believed that my brother is alive and also you make my perception true and returned my brother to us, I always remember your assist to us. Arjun thanks Nagamma telling he saved his mom due to her and he asks Nagamma to guard his household. Malli thinks to discovered the killer.

Shakuntala says it’s Krishna’s dream to get Bhairavi married to Arjun however he died earlier than his want will get accomplished and two instances their marriage will get halted so bless them to allow them to get married with none hurdles, she asks Bhairavi to place the horoscope papers in Anthill. One of many horoscope paper flew away due to the air and Arjun will get that paper and tells everybody that it’s his Horoscope paper. Annapurna says hope it’s not inauspicious. Shakuntala in tears asks Nagamma to bless her children.

Bhairavi prays Nagamma to provide her blessing to their marriage so her father final want can get fulfilled. Malli thinks she will be able to’t see Bhairavi in tears who saved her life. Arjun says don’t fear Bhairavi, Nagamma will certainly take heed to your prayers, he locations horoscope close to Anthill. Malli in Naagin agency comes out from Anthill and blesses their horoscopes by putting Turmeric and Kumkum on them. Everybody feels glad. Aditya says Nagamma blessed you Bhairavi so noone can cease your marriage Ruth Arjun.

Shakuntala and Annapurna thanks Nagamma for listening their prayers than they gives milk to Nagamma. Nagamma drinks the milk. Shivudu thinks Nagini gave her blessings to 1 she needed to kill for her revenge and now it’s fascinating to know which aspect Nagini gonna take after realizing the reality. Veerabhadram thinks how Aditya ruined his plans. Jalaja mocks him for his or her state.

Episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top