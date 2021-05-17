Naga Bhairavi 18th May 2021 Written Update: Karkotaka assigns Malicious thief to implement his plan against Arjun

Naga Bhairavi Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Bhairavi tells to Aditya that it might be his illusion. Bujji thinks Sanvi is the culprit Dad. Aditya says if it’s really his illusion. Veerabhadram thinks Sanvi changed her getup instantly and fooled you. Aditya apologies to everyone for disturbing them. Veerabhadram says let’s go, tomorrow we have to go to temple for Pooja. Everyone goes out from Sanvi’s room. Veerabhadram says your time is good Sanvi that’s why you escaped. Sanvi tells him she knows how to change time according to her favour. Veerabhadram says let’s see and he leaves from her room. Sanvi locks the door.

Veerabhadram checks decoration arrangements. Annapurna calls everyone and sends them with Mangalsutra to seek the blessings of goddess Nagamma. Arjun gets slipped and hurts his head on Door step. Everyone gets worried seeing blood coming from his forehead. Arjun tells them it’s small wound and nothing happened to him. One of the lady notices blood on the threshold and says it’s bad omen. Bhairavi says he just slipped off, why you’re telling it’s inauspicious. Lady says door step is Lakshmi so touching blood on its inauspicious. Annapurna asks that lady to stop her inauspicious talks. Bhairavi says Nagamma will bless us and nothing will happen to my family when we have Nagamma blessings. Aditya agrees with Bhairavi and sends her to get cotton. Aditya and Sanvi makes Arjun sit on the sofa. Bhairavi cleans his wound and applies Bandage.

Veerabhadram says it’s good if they went to temple on good time and he asks Arjun to change his clothes telling their is blood spot in his dress. Arjun goes to change his clothes. Karkotaka thinks about Malli warning and he avenges to kill Arjun to teach her lesson and he assigns a malicious thief to implement his plan against Arjun. Thief tells him he can’t do it because of the risk. Karkotaka threatens to kill him and offers unlimited money to him than thief agrees and goes to temple after taking something from Karkotaka.

Bhairavi and Arjun, along with their family members reaches to temple. Thief observes their activities. Kaushalya asks Bhairavi and Arjun to take the blessings of Nagamma by performing Pooja to Anthill. Arjun and Bhairavi performs Pooja to sacred Anthill. Sanvi questions Kaushalya why she looks tensed. Kaushalya says nothing. Bhairavi asks why she is feeling tensed. Kaushalya says Arjun blood touched to door step when we are coming to temple that’s why I’m scared thinking whether it’s sign of upcoming danger. Sanvi thinks Kaushalya fear may scare others and they may postpone the wedding. Aditya asks her to don’t take tension and he asks Bhairavi to lit the Deepam. Bhairavi agrees.

Episode ends.

Precap – Thief tries to run away with Mangalsutra.