Naga Bhairavi 19th April 2021 Written Update: Bhairavi shares her inner feelings with Arjun

The episode begins with Jalaja questions her husband if he’s counting stars within the day time after convey them to roads? Veerabhadram asks what’s she saying. Jalaja says don’t present your mood as a result of youre ineffective that’s why we face these issues for listening your phrases. Veerabhadram says Aditya spoiled my plans within the final second. Jalaja says Arjun could stopped it if not Aditya. Rudra tells him he’s hungry. Veerabhadram slaps Rudra. Jalaja questions why he’s slapping their son. Veerabhadram says Rudra don’t have braveness and he’s ineffective that’s why he couldn’t even love that Bhairavi. Jalaja says your Dad is right on this matter. Veerabhadram says he gained’t depart Aditya. Jalaja says don’t dream, my sister is right here together with her household and they’re planning for Arjun and Bhairavi Marriage. Veerabhadram says he gained’t let Bhairavi will get married to Arjun.

Sarath says they’re ready to get Bhairavi as their daughter in legislation. Everybody feels pleased. Shakuntala reminsces about Nagamma warning how she needed to kill her son for revenge. Everybody needs to depart however Shakuntala tells them she’s going to come after someday than others depart from that place. Shakuntala questions Nagamma, how can she stay with out her youngsters? Than she tells to Nagamma that she gained’t depart from Anthill till she take again her oath. NagRani feels offended. Shakuntala prays Nagamma to depart her son.

Arjun takes Bujji apart and asks him what he needs to inform about his grand father’s dying beforehand. Bujji thinks how Veerabhadram and Sanvi killed Krishna with their males. Arjun says beforehand you signed displaying Veerabhadram, is their any hyperlink between your Grandpa dying and Veerabhadram? Don’t get scared and reveal fact. Bujji thinks about Sanvi warning and tells him he don’t know something. Arjun says I can sense it that you just’re hiding one thing so inform me. Bhairavi goes to them and asks what’s occurring. Arjun tells her how he’s questioning him to learn about her Dad’s dying thriller. Bhairavi asks him to inform if he is aware of something. Bujji runs from that place saying he don’t know something.

Arjun says I really feel he is aware of one thing however he’s hiding from everybody fearing over somebody. Bhairavi says he could knowledgeable to me if their is one thing, Bujji loves my Dad that’s why he behaved weirdly that day and also you is likely to be offended at me for selecting Rudra over you proper. Arjun tells her he understood that she is likely to be strucked in some drawback. Bhairavi asks gained’t he felt dangerous when she is transferring removed from him. Arjun says it’s like my life goes removed from me however I respect your decisions thats why I consoled my coronary heart with tears. Bhairavi tells him how a lot dangerous she felt that point for going removed from him and she or he hugs him in tears. Arjun hugs her again fortunately. Bhairavi tells him how she deliberate to die. Arjun says our love gained’t have dying that’s why it’s reunited us. Bhairavi fortunately tells him their household goddess Nagamma reunited them.

Shakuntala questions Nagamma why she is just not understanding her love in the direction of youngsters and she or he tells to Nagamma that she will’t stay with out her son. NagRaj asks NagRani to grasp Shakuntala ache. NagRani says gained’t she perceive my ache? Shakuntala says you need to present your blessings in your devotees however how are you going to take revenge? And you may’t hurt my son till I’m alive as a result of I’m able to die for shielding my son. NagRani seems to be on. Shakuntala locations her hand hand on mild stand, which hurts her hand and her blood fills within the mild bowl. NagRaj asks NagRani to present her blessings to Shakuntala forgetting her revenge. NagRani says methods to bear it? Presently my daughter life too bought ruined than how can I bear it? My anger and ache gained’t get decreased together with her prayers so don’t assume to vary my resolution. NagRaj says our devotees imagine us that’s why it’s our duty to meet their needs so give it some thought. NagRani thinks about her husband phrases.

Episode ends.