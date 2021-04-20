Naga Bhairavi 21st April 2021 Written Update: Police came to Nagavaram to investigate Aditya’s case

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Nagavaram folks will get shocked seeing Police entry to their place they usually goes to know why Police entered to their place. Arjun goes to Sanvi and asks her why she is roaming severely. Sanvi tells him nothing. Kaushalya provides them espresso. Sanvi says she don’t need it. Aditya asks if she don’t like espresso or scared to point out her face. Bujji says second is perhaps the explanation. Aditya says you’re right Bujji. Sarath asks Bujji why he’s getting scared seeing Sanvi. Aditya teases why Sanvi is hiding her face from me? Susheel says looks as if she is scared considering you may ran away after seeing her. Bhairavi tells them Sanvi seems to be like heroine.

Police reaches to Aditya’s place. Aditya and Sanvi thinks why Police got here to their place. Everybody goes out. Aditya questions why they got here to their place. Inspector tells him they got here to speak with him. Villagers enters to Aditya place and questions why police entered to our Nagavaram? It’s the primary time it occurred that to they got here to your home. Inspector apologies to Aditya for the inconvenience they usually tells to Aditya that they entered village for him. Aditya asks why they arrive for him. Inspector tells him that they got here to investigate what occurred to Aditya in these 2years and he questions Aditya the place he went with out giving info to his household. Bhairavi and others asks Aditya to reply what occurred to him.

Aditya tells to everybody how some girl Kidnapped him. Everybody will get shocked. Inspector questions who’s that girl? What’s her motive behind your kidnap. Aditya tells to Inspector that he don’t know any particulars about her however she kidnapped and tortured him to get vital particulars of Nagavaram temple and I’ll positively kill her if she comes Infront of me as a result of that a lot she tortured me. Sanvi thinks she will by no means anticipated police will contain in any other case she could Kill Aditya earlier than itself. Bhairavi says inform me about that girl so I can kill her earlier than you. Annapurna asks who is perhaps that lady. Aditya tells them he didn’t know something about that girl. Arjun says looks as if that girl is felony and she or he deserves punishment.

Inspector asks Aditya if he can inform options of that girl to their sketch artist? Aditya agrees and asks him to name their sketch artist. Veerabhadram madly smiles at his place. Rudra tells to his Mother that his Dad is getting mad. Jalaja questions her husband why he’s laughing madly. Veerabhadram tells them how he used Sanvi method at her. Jalaja asks what’s taking place between him and Sanvi. Veerabhadram asks them to go inside telling they gained’t perceive.

Veerabhadram thinks how he despatched Police to Aditya place and he feels completely satisfied considering Police may already arrested Sanvi. Sketch artist reaches to Aditya place. Inspector tells to everybody how they caught criminals due to his sketches. Aditya tells to Sketch artist about Sanvi options. Sanvi feels tensed after seeing Sketch artist is drawing actual picture of her.

Episode ends.