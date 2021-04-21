ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Bhairavi 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Vishwambhari saves Sanvi before she is getting exposed Infront of family

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Sanvi will get tensed seeing her sketch. Sketch artist asks Aditya to see the sketch. Aditya says wonderful, Sketch is representing that girl and he calls Arjun and Bhairavi to see the sketch. Sanvi fears pondering she goes to reveal Infront of household. Everybody comes in the direction of sketch to see the lady however Sketch will get burned earlier than they noticed it and hearth burns Sketch artist hand too. Vishwambari smiles seeing all the things in her Darpanam. Everybody will get shocked seeing the incident. Sketch artist dips his hand in water. Sanvi feels relaxed. Inspector asks Sketch artist the way it occurred. Sketch artists tells him some magic occurred and he runs from that place saying his life is valuable to him. Villagers says sketch will get burned as a result of she need to know particulars of temple they usually leaves. Inspector too leaves after apologizing to Aditya.

Vishwambari thinks now Sanvi will come to my place for positive. Sanvi goes to Vishwambari place and tells her how she escaped from hazard within the final second. Vishwambari asks what’s that hazard. Sanvi can’t inform than Vishwambari asks if her sketch received burned. Sanvi asks how she is aware of it. Vishwambari tells her how she burned the sketch to save lots of her. Sanvi thanks her. Vishwambari says I didn’t helped you for love, you must return this favour to me. Sanvi tells her she is able to assist her. Vishwambari asks Sanvi to present the Nagamani to her. Sanvi thinks I dreamed to have that Mani to realize my desires than tips on how to give her.

Vishwambari asks why she is pondering a lot. Sanvi tells her Mani will not be with Arjun. Vishwambari says Arjun is aware of the worth of Mani so he’ll maintain it safely so don’t misinform me. Sanvi says I’m not mendacity, Arjun gave that Mani to Swamiji and that Swamiji will get that Mani to us on Pournami day for Pooja. Vishwambari asks about Swamiji location. Sanvi tells her she’s going to comprehend it very quickly. Sanvi thanks Vishwambari once more for her assist and tells her Bhairavi and Arjun’s marriage is vital so I want to cover from Aditya till they will get married that’s why I’m leaving from Nagavaram and can let you understand about Nagamani location very quickly. Vishwambari agrees.

Arjun calls Sanvi and tells her that everybody is ready for her. Sanvi tells him she goes to metropolis for vital work. Arjun says engagement talks are occurring do you have to be right here so come to residence instantly. Sanvi thinks what to do.

One of many villager informs all the things occurred at Aditya place to Veerabhadram. Veerabhadram thinks why it occurred on this approach and than he asks the person to be able to implement their plan when it’s wanted. Villager agrees. Veerabhadram thinks he gained’t sleep till Sanvi will get attested. Annapurna tells to Shakuntala that Pandit will arrive shortly to set Muhurta for Arjun and Bhairavi Marriage. Shakuntala agrees than she calls Bhairavi close to her and tells to Bhairavi that she’s going to care for her like daughter. Bhairavi says Okay Attamma. Sarath teases her. Everybody smiles fortunately. Shakuntala asks Arjun about Sanvi. Arjun tells her he don’t know that point Sanvi disguises herself and enters the house.

Episode ends.

