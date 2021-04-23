Naga Bhairavi 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Veerabhadram informs to Malli that Arjun stole the Nagmani killing Nagulu

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Sanvi enters to residence in new apparel protecting her face in turmeric. Aditya asks who’s she. Arjun says she is my sister. Aditya seems to be confused. Arjun and Shakuntala asks what’s motive behind her getup. Sanvi says beforehand Bhairavi and Arjun marriage halted on account of some causes and that photograph burned with none motive that’s why I went to Maata ji and he or she advised me that we face these issues due to unhealthy powder that’s why she urged this Deeksha to me to resolve our issues. Annapurna says she did good work. Aditya says don’t know when he’ll see her face. Sanvi thinks he might despatched her to jail if he noticed her.

Aditya tells her he’s going to metropolis to find out about the one that Kidnapped her. Bhairavi tells him how she gonna torture the one that Kidnapped him. Shakuntala says tomorrow pandit is coming right here to set marriage date so don’t go wherever. Kaushalya asks him to look his kidnapper after marriage. Aditya agrees. Sanvi thinks Aditya can’t do something to her as soon as Arjun will get married to Bhairavi. Arjun thinks to apologise to Malli for combating with Nagulu and he thinks the place he can get Malli.

At evening Malli reaches to Veerabhadram place. Veerabhadram will get shocked seeing her and runs to flee from her. Malli(snake) corners him by telling he received’t escape from her. Veerabhadram tells her he didn’t do any mistake and asks her to depart him. Malli asks the place he stored the Nagmani stealed from temple. Veerabhadram tells her he didn’t find out about Mani. Malli says I do know you killed my Bava to steal that Mani so inform me about Mani location. Veerabhadram will get scared and tells her that he’ll reveal the title of the one that stealed Mani if she promise to depart him. Malli agrees and asks him to inform who take the Mani. Veerabhadram says it’s Arjun who killed your Bava to take Mani. Malli says I find out about Arjun, he can’t hurt anybody so don’t escape by telling me lies. Veerabhadram asks her to understand it from Arjun. Malli says I’m going to know the reality, if it’s Arjun than I’ll kill him in any other case get able to die and he or she leaves. Veerabhadram thinks Arjun will die.

Arjun thinks about Nagulu state. Bhairavi involves Arjun and asks why he seems to be unhappy. Arjun stays silent. Bhairavi asks if he is considering their youngsters. Arjun seems to be unhappy. Bhairavi asks him to share his drawback together with her. Arjun asks the place is Malli? Are you aware the place she stays. Bhairavi says she didn’t know the place Malli stays and asks if he have any work with Malli. Arjun tells to Bhairavi that he fought with Nagulu to get Nagmani that’s why desires to apologise to him. Bhairavi says it’s not intentional than why you’re feeling unhealthy. Arjun says Nagulu need to save that Mani but it surely’s my mistake to steal that Mani that’s why I need to apologize to him. Malli reaches close to them. Bhairavi consoles him. Arjun tells Bhairavi how Malli helped him many instances. Bhairavi agrees. Arjun says they will always remember Malli assist. Malli thinks Arjun is constructive particular person in order that Veerabhadram would possibly lied to me. Arjun says let’s get Malli married to Nagulu. Bhairavi agrees. Malli goes to show lesson to Veerabhadram.

Episode ends.

Precap – Pandit informs to household that Arjun will die on the third day after his marriage with Bhairavi.