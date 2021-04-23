Naga Bhairavi 24th April 2021 Written Update: Pandit reveals to family members about Arjun’s Prana Gandam

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Veerabhadram fortunately thinks Malli would possibly killed Arjun and now Bhairavi don’t have any choice left besides Rudra so entire household will beg me to get Bhairavi married to Rudra than he notices Malli and asks if she killed Arjun. Malli tells him I got here to kill you as a result of Arjun is considering to creating me get married to Nagulu than how can he hurt my Bava. Veerabhadram says don’t kill me since you promised me so give me one likelihood I’ll show who stole that Mani to you. Malli agrees and go away from that place.

Malli modifications to her human kind to discovered the one that killed her Bava. Arjun notices Malli infront of their home, he stops her and asks why she didn’t got here to satisfy them. Malli says couldn’t meet you guys due to some issues. Arjun says what’s your downside? I’d helped you if I do know. Malli thinks about Nagaguruvu phrases. Arjun asks her to share her downside. Malli says I’m not human to share my issues with anybody. Arjun asks what’s she imply by she shouldn’t be human. Malli realises her mistake and covers it telling one thing. Arjun says I’m eagerly ready to ask you about Nagulu. Malli asks what she wish to discuss Nagulu. Arjun about inform his combat with Nagulu however Malli disturbs them and insists him to come back inside saying everyone seems to be ready for him. Arjun agrees than he asks Mallii to come back inside saying Pandit is setting Muhurta for his or her marriage. Malli agrees for Bhairavi happiness.

Arjun and Malli goes inside. Bhairavi feels comfortable seeing Malli. Aditya asks who’s she. Kaushalya tells him how they gave shelter to her when she had issues. Bhairavi says you need us to get married that’s why you reached to right time. Shakuntala asks Sudheer to provide horoscope papers of Bhairavi and Arjun to Pandit and Shakuntala asks him to test their horoscopes. Bujji asks why to test horoscope once they didn’t cherished seeing it. Everybody smiles. Pandit will get shocked after seeing the horoscope of Arjun the place he can see the snake. Everybody asks him what occurred. Pandit says don’t know tips on how to inform this matter however Arjun horoscope is inauspicious.

Annapurna asks for treatment. Pandit says Arjun Horoscope is filled with dangers and their isn’t any treatment that’s why it’s higher if this marriage received’t occur. Bhairavi asks him to inform the reality. Pandit says based on horoscope Arjun will die on the third day after their marriage. Everybody appears to be like baffled. Arjun denies to marry Bhairavi saying he can’t danger her future. Bhairavi says she’s going to marry Arjun for certain.

Episode ends.