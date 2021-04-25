ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Bhairavi 26th April 2021 Written Update: Bhairavi is adamant about marrying Arjun

Episode begins with Bhairavi tells to everybody that she’s going to marry Arjun. Arjun says you possibly can’t reside fortunately for those who marry me so rethink about your choice and what’s going to occur to you if I die after marriage? Bhairavi asks what if she dies earlier than him in some accident. Pandit says it gained’t occur. Bhairavi asks if he may give her written word and tells to everybody that her choice to marry Arjun is closing even when horoscope is true.

Arjun takes Bhairavi outdoors and asks her to know the scenario. Bhairavi says my love on you is true and I can’t overlook this love till I die. Arjun says life will not be solely love, it’s about practicality, what’s the usage of your love as soon as I die? I like you and I need you to remain proud of me but when it’s not occurring than I can’t left you in tears so perceive it from my viewpoint and don’t damage your life and even God don’t need us to get united that’s why these inauspicious issues are occurring. Bhairavi says Nagamma blessed our horoscopes and her blessings deliver again my brother to us so I belief Nagamma and she’s going to maintain your life after our marriage and for those who deny to marry me than I’ll die at present itself. Arjun wipes her tears whereas hugging her. Bhairavi says she will be able to’t reside with out him. Arjun consoles her.

Bhairavi takes Arjun to members of the family and he or she tells to Aditya that she trusts Nagamma and believes that she’s going to save my husband life so let me get married to Arjun as a result of it’s my accountability to make him alive after marriage. Annapurna asks her to belief horoscopes too. Bhairavi asks what’s the position of god if horoscope is true and what’s the necessity of those poojas? Malli thinks I felt blissful considering Bhairavi is getting her love than why Bhairavi husband have Hazard after marriage? She trusts me so I’ve to assist her for trusting me. Shakuntala says we would like your happiness however we’re scared considering what if horoscope can grow to be right that we are able to’t bear it proper. Bhairavi says she’s going to really feel extra unhealthy than them if she will be able to’t marry Arjun. Annapurna says we’re in dilemma. Shakuntala says let’s postpone this marriage for someday so we are able to suppose what we have now to. Bhairavi says her choice gained’t change with time.

Aditya says no must postpone the marriage as a result of I belief my sister and she will be able to save her husband life along with her Sankalpa balam. Malli says unhealthy gained’t occur to individuals who trusts the god so make them get married and he or she thinks to avoid wasting Bhairavi life after her marriage. Sanvi says Arjun and Bhairavi can’t keep proud of their separation so let’s agree for his or her marriage. Malli says it’s crime to separate lovers. Bhairavi asks if Arjun have any hazard earlier than his marriage. Pandit says no. Bhairavi says I’ll save Arjun life after marriage so please select good Muhurta for our marriage. Pandit appears to be like confused. Malli and Aditya insists him to decide on good Muhurta. Pandit agrees.

Episode ends.

