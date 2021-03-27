ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Bhairavi 27th March 2021 Written Update: Bhairavi denies marrying Arjun in front of everyone – Miracle

Naga Bhairavi twenty seventh March 2021 Written Replace on Miracle.com

Episode begins with Annapurna questions why you invited Veerabhadram? Don’t you realize he’s signal of Dangerous issues. Arjun asks Bhairavi to reply. Veerabhadram says I’ll reply, Bhairavi don’t wish to marry a foul fated man like Arjun that’s why Bhairavi referred to as me right here. Shakuntala says I do know my brother introduced up, Bhairavi can by no means say on this method. Veerabhadram asks Bhairavi to inform everybody. Annapurna asks Bhairavi to reply. Veerabhadram says not solely that one, Bhairavi is scared and she or he advised me that her Dad died after deciding her marriage with Arjun and that’s why she don’t wish to lose anybody by marrying Arjun. Bhairavi thinks about Veerabhadram warning and tells to everybody that she needs to marry Rudra not Arjun. Everybody will get shocked.

Veerabhadram says hope everybody heard Bhairavi determination. Arjun says what occurred to you Bhairavi? Don’t marry a man like Rudra who don’t care about your emotions. Bhairavi says who’re you to query me, it’s my life and I’ll determine whom I’ve to marry. Arjun says till final night time you’re blissful, why you modified out of the blue. Bhairavi says I confirmed our horoscope to Pandit and he advised me that our union is danger to my household that’s why I made a decision to marry Rudra. Arjun says he can’t consider it. Bhairavi shouts at Arjun.

Malli and Nagulu thinks that Nagraj and Nagrani is likely to be nervous for them. Malli says they’ve to flee from Vishwambhari lure to show her and Veerabhadram a lesson. Nagulu says let’s strive and so they tries to flee however they’ll’t. Vishwambhari tells them that they’ll’t escape from her lure and she or he tells them that she hurts them along with her energy.

Arjun says you’re mendacity as a result of I can see your ache in tears so inform me what occurred. Bhairavi stays silent. Veerabhadram says how dare you yo contact my daughter in regulation hand? Avoid her. Arjun says I really feel it’s your lure, if I get to understand it than noone can prevent from me. Veerabhadram asks them to go away. Arjun questions who’s he to order him and holds his collar. Village heads reaches to Krishna’s place and stops Arjun. Veerabhadram complains to them in opposition to Arjun.

Villager heads says you’re prohibited from village so you possibly can’t enter right here so go away from right here instantly. Arjun says that day my grandpa prohibited our household with out realizing the reality however my Dad is harmless so consider me. Villagers says don’t speak garbage and go away from right here instantly. Arjun asks them to know. Veerabhadram throws Arjun and he about to assault Veerabhadram however Villagers males drags him out. Members of the family follows them and so they request village males to go away Arjun. Bhairavi feels unhealthy.

Nagrani comes infront of Shakuntala in her snake kind and tells her that your son and husband perhaps the explanation for my daughter and son in regulation lacking. Shakuntala says no, my husband and Son are harmless. Nagrani says I dint consider you than she says how she gonna kill her son to take her revenge for her son’s loss of life. Shakuntala prays her to go away her son however she gained’t pay attention and goes in direction of Arjun. Shakuntala will get tensed.

Precap – Shakuntala shouts for Arjun whereas seeing the snake.

x