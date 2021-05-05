Naga Bhairavi 6th May 2021 Written Update: Veerabhadram executes his plan to send Arjun out of the house

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Sanvi threatens Bujji to not expose her identity until Bhairavi and Arjun gets married to save his life. Bujji agrees. Arjun and Bhairavi notices Sanvi threating Bujji and they goes to her and questions why she is threatening to kill him. Sanvi says he poured colour water in my eyes that’s why giving sweet warning to him for fun. Veerabhadram smiles seeing her tension. Bhairavi says you’re saying it’s for fun but why Bujji looks scared. Sanvi says he is kid and thought that I threatened him seriously and she asks Bujji if he got scared. Bujji tells to Bhairavi that Sanvi didn’t warned him seriously. Bhairavi says ok and takes him to wash his colours. Arjun asks Sanvi to wash her eyes. Sanvi agrees and sends Arjun from that place and gets relaxed thinking they didn’t heard total conversation.

Arjun says Mom why I feel you’re looking more happy in Nagavaram. Shakuntala says true because it’s my maternal home. Sanvi says your niece is going to be your daughter in law that’s additional bonus right. Shakuntala agrees. Veerabhadram and Jalaja burns seeing their happiness. Arjun questions Sanvi, why she is changed so much and from when she started believing God so much. Sanvi thinks only she knows how her attire is irking her. Arjun asks her to answer him. Sanvi tells him she is doing these Poojas for him. Veerabhadram thinks Bujji found your truth so very soon your real face will be out.

Delivery boy calls Aditya and delivers wedding cards to him. Aditya calls everyone and tells them that wedding cards are arrived. Rudra says wedding cards also arrived so it’s tough for me to marry Bhairavi right? Jalaja and Veerabhadram scolds their son and joins family. Aditya asks Annapurna to check the card but Jalaja snatches card from her hand and tells them they have to open the card after applying Turmeric to card and she Kaushalya to get Turmeric and Kumkum. Shakuntala signs Kaushalya to bring them and supports Jalaja. Jalaja about to apply turmeric but Annapurna snatches card from her saying it’s good if good hearted people applies Turmeric and she asks Kaushalya to apply it. Kaushalya happily places Turmeric and Kumkum on card. Annapurna asks Kaushalya to give first card to Shakuntala. Shakuntala feels happy after seeing the card. Everyone feels elated seeing cards. Jalaja wishes luck to bride and groom. Aditya teases Bhairavi and Arjun.

Veerabhadram thinks about Karkotaka words that he have to bring Arjun to outside from home than he advices Aditya to make Bhairavi and Arjun keeps first wedding card at Anthill to take their family goddess Nagamma blessings. Aditya says he knows what he have to do. Veerabhadram says understand me because I’m not the one who Kidnapped you for 2years, I just hided you for 10 days to perform my son marriage with Bhairavi. Shakuntala says it’s good if we put wedding card at Anthill and she asks Bhairavi and Arjun to get ready. Veerabhadram feels happy. Malli cries seeing Nagulu state than she goes to Naga guruvu and asks his help to caught the person who stole Mani to save her Nagulu. Nagaguruvu tells her she may found that person image in Nagulu eyes.

Episode ends.