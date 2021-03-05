ENTERTAINMENT

Naga jumped into the Fan River to meet Chaitanya

Akkineni Nag Chaitanya Currently busy shooting for upcoming film Thank you Which is moving at a fast pace under the direction of Kumar of Vikram. On learning that Naga Chaitanya is shooting on a river bank in East Godavari, a large number of people gathered to see him.

While the shooting continued, a young man on the bridge jumped into the river to meet Naga Chaitanya, when the actor was riding a boat on the river. The same video is now gaining popularity on social media. Tagging the incident, the man wrote on a microblogging page, “Avadhulu Levu Anna Naga Chaitanya Red Hearts of Nekuna Fanaticism Versus the Hands at Cult Level”.

The young man floated after Naga Chaitanya’s boat and later went to meet his favorite star. On others, Naga Chaitanya told his fan to abstain from doing such bizarre acts in future.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You is moderated by renowned producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Naga Chaitanya will also be seen sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi in ​​the upcoming romantic film Love Story, which is directed by Shekhar Kamula.

