Naga Shaurya asked for 4 Cr remuneration

Naga shaurya One of the popular heroes of the Telugu film industry was born to his father Shankar Prasad, a businessman and his mother Usha Prasad, a housewife. Naga Shaurya’s birth name is Mallikam Sai Nithin Who started her career in Tollywood with the 2011 film Cricket, Girls and Beer. Almost all his recent films are set at ticket counters. His previous offering was the thriller drama Ashwathama, which was average at the box office.

Now as per the latest update, Naga Shaurya is demanding 4 Cr remuneration for upcoming films and he is not willing to take anything less than this. Filmmaker Naga, who is contacting the actor, is shocked to hear Shaurya’s demand. The producers are unable to believe that the young hero is referring to such a high fee despite being in a lean stage.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya is currently working for the upcoming film Lakshya in which he is playing the role of an archer. Ketika Sharma is playing the female lead, while Marathi and Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar is playing the role of her grandfather. Starring Subrahmanyapuram fame Santhosh Jagalapudi, the sports drama is jointly controlled by Narayan Das Narang, Sharath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.