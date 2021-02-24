ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Shaurya asked for 4 Cr remuneration

Posted on
Naga Shaurya asked for 4 Cr remuneration
Naga Shaurya asked for 4 Cr remuneration

Naga shaurya One of the popular heroes of the Telugu film industry was born to his father Shankar Prasad, a businessman and his mother Usha Prasad, a housewife. Naga Shaurya’s birth name is Mallikam Sai Nithin Who started her career in Tollywood with the 2011 film Cricket, Girls and Beer. Almost all his recent films are set at ticket counters. His previous offering was the thriller drama Ashwathama, which was average at the box office.

Now as per the latest update, Naga Shaurya is demanding 4 Cr remuneration for upcoming films and he is not willing to take anything less than this. Filmmaker Naga, who is contacting the actor, is shocked to hear Shaurya’s demand. The producers are unable to believe that the young hero is referring to such a high fee despite being in a lean stage.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya is currently working for the upcoming film Lakshya in which he is playing the role of an archer. Ketika Sharma is playing the female lead, while Marathi and Bollywood actor Sachin Khedekar is playing the role of her grandfather. Starring Subrahmanyapuram fame Santhosh Jagalapudi, the sports drama is jointly controlled by Narayan Das Narang, Sharath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });