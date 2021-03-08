ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Shaurya’s Brahmin Avatar – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...


Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 08, 2021

Loading...

Hero Naga Shaurya has been busy with various projects and has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his film with director Aneesh Krishna at RFC, Hyderabad. Shirley Setia makes her Telugu debut and senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar will appear in an important and full-length role.

Loading...

Radhika called Naga Shaurya as a talented man and said that he was enjoying working with the team. “Such a pleasure to work with @IamNagashaurya so talented and so much fun. @Ira_creations schedule rap in Hyderabad #workmode,” she posted.

Loading...

Both Naga Shaurya and Radhika are seen in a picture shared by the latter in Brahmin avatars. It seems that the scenes between Shaurya and Radhika will be fun as well as emotional. The yet to be titled film is produced by Usha Moolpuri and Shankar Prasad under Isha Creations.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
860
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });