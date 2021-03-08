Naga Shaurya’s Brahmin Avatar – TheMiracleTech

Hero Naga Shaurya has been busy with various projects and has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his film with director Aneesh Krishna at RFC, Hyderabad. Shirley Setia makes her Telugu debut and senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar will appear in an important and full-length role.

Loading...

Radhika called Naga Shaurya as a talented man and said that he was enjoying working with the team. “Such a pleasure to work with @IamNagashaurya so talented and so much fun. @Ira_creations schedule rap in Hyderabad #workmode,” she posted.

Loading...

Both Naga Shaurya and Radhika are seen in a picture shared by the latter in Brahmin avatars. It seems that the scenes between Shaurya and Radhika will be fun as well as emotional. The yet to be titled film is produced by Usha Moolpuri and Shankar Prasad under Isha Creations.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...