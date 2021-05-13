Nagabhairavi 14th May 2021 Written Update: Kaali maa asks Vishwambari to wait until Pournami time to get the powers of Mani

Naga Bhairavi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Arjun and Bhairavi goes to Shivudu and he asks if they came to tell him about Mani. Bhairavi and Arjun gets surprised. Shivudu notices what happened through his power. Arjun tells him how Vishwambari stealed Mani from them when they are coming to return the Mani to temple and don’t know what to do and I’m scared thinking about consequences so you have to tell us solution for this problem. Shivudu says everything goes according to Lord Shiva wishes so don’t get scared. Bhairavi says they are scared thinking what will happen to Shakuntala health. Arjun says my Mom got saved because of Mani and I’m scared thinking how that black witch going to use that Mani. Shivudu says don’t worry about your Mom health and Lord Shiva knows how to get his Mani back so don’t get afraid of consequences but remember one thing don’t tell to anyone about Mani otherwise you might struck in danger. Arjun agrees and they leaves after taking Shivudu blessings.

Sanvi and Vishwambari feels happy seeing Sanjivani Mani. Vishwambari asks Sanvi to see the power of Mani and she tries to make it work with her magic but nothing happens. They gets stunned. Vishwambari thinks why she us unable to get powers from Mani and she goes to Kaali maa and questions why she is unable to Sanjivani Mani powers. Kaali maa voice says that Mani will work on Pournami days when Moon hits the Mani, that’s the speciality of that Mani and to fulfill your wishes you have to wait until Pournami than you can get the powers of Mani so save the Mani until Pournami. Vishwambari agrees and goes out happily. Sanvi asks her what happened. Vishwambari tells her they need to wait until Pournami and she locks Mani in Kumkum bowl with her magical power.

Sanvi questions Vishwambari why she kept Mani openly? And she tells to Vishwambari that someone might steal it from her too like she stealed from Arjun. Vishwambari smiles and asks her to touch it. Sanvi tries to touch the Mani but she felt shock. Vishwambari smiles and tells her that noone can even touch the Mani because of Astadigbandanam. Sanvi leaves telling she fulfilled her promise by giving the info of Mani to her. Vishwambari says you cheated Veerabhadram and I know you want to enter temple with Bhairavi help that’s why you want to get her Married to Arjun and I’m not fool to believe your kind of woman, will definitely kill your brother to fulfill my promise to Veerabhadram.

Aditya and Sarthak busily checks the wedding arrangements. Annapurna calls Kaushalya and asks if she took jaggery and Atukulu. Kaushalya says Malli took it. Jalaja calls Kaushalya and asks why they are making Malli do wedding works? She is just worker. Kaushalya says they never considered Malli like worker and leaves from that place. Jalaja asks how many says she planning to stay in Ammoru getup. Sanvi says it’s my wish so stay away from me. Jalaja acts like she is sad. Shakuntala asks Sanvi to talk with respect. Sanvi says she only give respect to good character people. Jalaja asks if she mean she’s bad person. Sanvi says decide it by yourself and if you’re good than noone would throw you out from home. Veerabhadram thinks family members will burn you if they founds your reality. Annapurna asks Shakuntala and Kaushalya about Arjun and Bhairavi. Kaushalya says she don’t know about them., That time Arjun and Bhairavi reaches to home.

Episode ends.