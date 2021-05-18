Nagaland Sambad Dear Sincere Morning Lottery Result 18-05-2021 Winning Digits & First Prize Winner







Hey!, aspirants, the Nagaland state is giving a chance to make a small fortune just by playing a game that is totally legal and not so costly with its lottery scheme. In this tough time when money is the first thing that you should have all the time for fulfilling all your basic needs in these circumstances that we all are going through hence the govt of Nagaland state has brought a chance to make money with its Tuesday lottery named as Dear Sincere Morning.

All the people of Nagaland state can make money and live happily but for that, you should have a good fate because gambling is not a cup of tea for everyone and not for those who are not having the experience to play, but in Dear Sincere Morning you just need to hold your luck because this is the only thing that can make you rich. Well as you all know that this game is totally genuine and legal, so the thing that comes to your mind is the prize list so here we go.

Dear Sincere Morning Prize List

1st Prize 26.05 Lakhs/-

Consolation Prize 9500/-

2nd Prize 9000/-

3rd Prize 500/-

4th Prize 250/-

5th Prize 120/-

There was a time when lotteries used to be ban but after seeing the mesmerizing benefits of it some state govt has legalized lotteries in their states and Nagaland govt is one of those who has legalized the lotteries schemes in their state. The Dear Sincere Morning has given so many chances to so many people and now the chance is back to make money and live happily and confidently. Now, this is your turn to check how lucky you are to get the prize money. Playing this game is not too difficult all you have to do is buying the ticket and wait for your number.

The other and mandatory thing that you should keep close to your mind is the step to check the result and get the prize money so, first of all, go visit the official website of Nagaland state lotteries then look for live result, after that match your ticket number with the winning numbers list following these steps will take you to the result. Once you will get your ticket numbers matched with the winning list go and get your amount from the lottery head office and visit the letter department along with your original ID card. Hope you will get the prize, till then stay connected stay safe.