Nagar Vadhu Hot Masti Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

Nagar Vadhu is the latest Hindi web series featuring Ankita Dave And Nafe khan In the main characters. The web series was taken by Hasmukh Dhakad under his banner Hasmukh TMT Production. The Nagar Vadhu series was written and directed by Mukesh Narayan Aggarwal. As of March 2021, the makers released two episodes of the Nagarvadhu web series. Watch all episodes of Nagarvadhu web series online from 04 March 2021 on Hot Masti app.

Check out the NAGARVADHU web series on Hot MASTI

Ankita Dave was also seen in Kukku App Mere angane main And the Singardan web series of the Owl app. Download the Hot Masti app from Playstore and enjoy watching the Ankita Dave web series online.

Nagarwadhu Web Series

Name: Nagar Vadhu

weather: 1

type: Web series

Online video platform: Hot fat

Language: Hindi: Hindi

cast: Ankita Dave

Streaming Date: 04 March 2021

