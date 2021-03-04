Nagar Vadhu Hot Masti Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

Nagar Vadhu is the latest Hindi web series featuring Ankita Dave And Nafe khan In the main characters. The web series was taken by Hasmukh Dhakad under his banner Hasmukh TMT Production. The Nagar Vadhu series was written and directed by Mukesh Narayan Aggarwal. As of March 2021, the makers released two episodes of the Nagarvadhu web series. Watch all episodes of Nagarvadhu web series online from 04 March 2021 on Hot Masti app.
Check out the NAGARVADHU web series on Hot MASTI
Ankita Dave was also seen in Kukku App Mere angane main And the Singardan web series of the Owl app. Download the Hot Masti app from Playstore and enjoy watching the Ankita Dave web series online.
Nagarwadhu Web Series
Name: Nagar Vadhu
weather: 1
type: Web series
Online video platform: Hot fat
Language: Hindi: Hindi
cast: Ankita Dave
Streaming Date: 04 March 2021
