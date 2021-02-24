Nagarjuna – a Chief Security Officer on a mission

First schedule of NagarjunaUpcoming film with ‘ Praveen Sattaru It has recently started in Hyderabad. According to a source, the makers are shooting an action sequence in which Nagarjuna is participating. Nagarjuna was obviously influenced by Praveen Sattaru’s style of work. Following this schedule, the film’s team will fly to Goa in the month of March for the second schedule.

Apparently, Nagarjuna will appear in the role of an ex-ARW agent, who becomes the Chief Security Officer on a mission. Nagarjuna’s look is said to be one of the highlights of Praveen Sattaru’s directorial venture.

Regarding Nagarjuna, director Praveen Sattaru said, “His charm and the ease with which he gets into the role is very good. I believe that one of the main reasons Nagarjuna Sir gave me this opportunity was that he liked the way he liked his role for this film. Her character’s intense emotional arc caught her attention. And screenplay, which she believed she was catching. “

The upcoming film marks the debut of Anikha Surendran and Gul Panag in the Telugu film industry. Anekha Surendran is playing a lead role who travels with the protagonist, while Gul Panag will appear in the film as one of Nagarjuna’s billionaire sisters.