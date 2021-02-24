ENTERTAINMENT

Nagarjuna – a Chief Security Officer on a mission

Posted on
Nagarjuna - a Chief Security Officer on a mission
Nagarjuna – a Chief Security Officer on a mission

First schedule of NagarjunaUpcoming film with ‘ Praveen Sattaru It has recently started in Hyderabad. According to a source, the makers are shooting an action sequence in which Nagarjuna is participating. Nagarjuna was obviously influenced by Praveen Sattaru’s style of work. Following this schedule, the film’s team will fly to Goa in the month of March for the second schedule.

Apparently, Nagarjuna will appear in the role of an ex-ARW agent, who becomes the Chief Security Officer on a mission. Nagarjuna’s look is said to be one of the highlights of Praveen Sattaru’s directorial venture.

Regarding Nagarjuna, director Praveen Sattaru said, “His charm and the ease with which he gets into the role is very good. I believe that one of the main reasons Nagarjuna Sir gave me this opportunity was that he liked the way he liked his role for this film. Her character’s intense emotional arc caught her attention. And screenplay, which she believed she was catching. “

The upcoming film marks the debut of Anikha Surendran and Gul Panag in the Telugu film industry. Anekha Surendran is playing a lead role who travels with the protagonist, while Gul Panag will appear in the film as one of Nagarjuna’s billionaire sisters.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });