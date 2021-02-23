Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his major disappointment with his tenure at Brahmastra

Akkineni Nagarjuna Ayan Mukerji’s comeback to the Hindi film industry after a long wait of 17 years with Magnum Opus – Brahmastra. The legendary Tollywood actor was last seen in ‘LOC Kargil’ as far as Bollywood goes. Now, he was approached for a role in Brahmastra, for which Nagarjuna agreed and sent fans into a frenzy. The big names associated with it were the main reason for the hype around it. Brahmastra stars – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Apart from this, Shahrukh Khan should also have a cameo in the film. Set on the backdrop of Indian mythology, the VFX Laden film made headlines and after the arrival of Nagarjuna, the film became pan-Indian entertainment by default.

Nagarjuna recently completed shooting for Brahmastra and shared his experience on social media. He was praised by all for his co-stars – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and termed him as a very hardworking actor with great discipline. He saw Alia grow up and was a child and was very excited to be a part of the film. He also praised producer Karan Johar who treated him like a king.

What Nagarjuna was looking for was Amitabh Bachchan. The two have previously worked together and Nag was excited to share the screen with them. But it did not happen that he did not share the actor. He barely got a chance to meet her due to a difference in shooting schedule. Since every actor was shooting separately for his part, Nagarjuna did not have to mess with Amitabh Bachchan.

While Nagarjuna was disappointed by this, he is still wholehearted about the film. Asked how much he could expect in Brahmastra, he said that “my fans will not be disappointed when the film is out, as it is a strong character and holds major importance in the film”.