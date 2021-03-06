Nagarjuna offers three film deal to Abhijeet

It is known that Abhijeet Dudhla Crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu The grand finale was held at the Grand Finale held on 20 December last year and Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. Raja Nagarjuna was the host of the shot. Now as per the latest reports, Abhijeet Dudala has signed a three-film deal with actor and producer Nagarjuna and the upcoming projects will be handled by Annapurna Studios.

Other Bigg Boss contestants like Sohail and Mehboob continue to appear on television shows and social media, while Abhijeet Dudala is busy attending interviews. Sources say that Bigg Boss 4 Telugu winner Abhijeet Dudla signed an agreement with Annapurna Studios for a three-film deal.

Abhijeet’s upcoming untitled film will be starring by a budding director. An official announcement regarding Abhijeet’s films is expected soon. However, under Nagarjuna’s banner Annapurna Studios, the details of his two other films have been kept under wraps as the team is yet to lock the scripts.

Meanwhile Abhijeet Dudhala is also in talks for some web series, which will be handled by major digital streaming giants. Nagarjuna is currently awaiting the release of the investigative thriller drama Wild Dog.

