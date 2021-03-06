ENTERTAINMENT

Nagarjuna offers three film deal to Abhijeet

Posted on
Loading...
Nagarjuna offers three film deal to Abhijeet
Nagarjuna gave three film deals to Abhijeet

It is known that Abhijeet Dudhla Crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu The grand finale was held at the Grand Finale held on 20 December last year and Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. Raja Nagarjuna was the host of the shot. Now as per the latest reports, Abhijeet Dudala has signed a three-film deal with actor and producer Nagarjuna and the upcoming projects will be handled by Annapurna Studios.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Other Bigg Boss contestants like Sohail and Mehboob continue to appear on television shows and social media, while Abhijeet Dudala is busy attending interviews. Sources say that Bigg Boss 4 Telugu winner Abhijeet Dudla signed an agreement with Annapurna Studios for a three-film deal.

Loading...

Abhijeet’s upcoming untitled film will be starring by a budding director. An official announcement regarding Abhijeet’s films is expected soon. However, under Nagarjuna’s banner Annapurna Studios, the details of his two other films have been kept under wraps as the team is yet to lock the scripts.

Loading...

Meanwhile Abhijeet Dudhala is also in talks for some web series, which will be handled by major digital streaming giants. Nagarjuna is currently awaiting the release of the investigative thriller drama Wild Dog.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
856
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
749
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
721
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
708
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
686
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });