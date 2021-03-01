Nagarjuna provides fancy remuneration to Vaishnav fast: Rs 3 crores

We have already told that the king Nagarjuna Has decided to produce a film for young mega hero Vaishnav Tej, which is on the ninth cloud as his recently released film Uppana has proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It is reported that Nagarjuna is paying a fancy remuneration of Rs 3 crore to Vaishnav Tej for his production venture, which will be controlled by Annapurna Studios.

This is an upcoming yet untitled film Vaishnav tej Is said to be a young romantic entertainer, to be starred by a newcomer, an alumnus of the Annapurna TMT Institute. The pre-production work of Nagarjuna’s project has started.

It is known that Vaishnav Tej’s second project is controlled by BVSN Prasad under the banner of SVCC. The upcoming film stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role and is being linked by Krishna to Gautamiputra Satakarni fame.

On the other hand, Appena heroine Kriti Shetty is also getting filled with offers in the Telugu film industry. She is in talks with a couple of other film and is currently sharing screen space with natural star Nani in Shyam Singha Rao. Buchchi Babu has also made deals in two films.