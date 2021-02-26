Nagarjuna to Build Ahead of New Mega Hero – TheMiracleTech

‘Uppena’ Panja from the Mega family made a sensational debut with Vaishnav Tej. The film still manages to successfully run in theaters despite new releases. Now Vaishnav has good expectations on his upcoming films.

As we all know that Vaishnav also made his second film under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. It is slated for an August release according to the untitled film Buzz. And now his third film is also confirmed.

Vaishnav’s third film will be produced by Raja Nagarjuna Akkineni under the banner of Manam Enterprises. Nagarjuna has set up his own production with Akhil’s ‘Hello’ and the next film Vaishnav will be directed by a new artist.

This combination meets expectations and more details of the project will be out in the coming days.

