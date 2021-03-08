Nagarjuna Wild Dog Trailer Launch Date

Raja Nagarjuna Currently working with Dia Mirza in the upcoming action thriller drama Wild Dog. Full shoot of Wild dog Is wrapped up and currently the team is busy with promotional activities. According to the latest update, the trailer of Wild Dog will be released on March 12 at 4:05 pm. Dia Mirza herself confirmed this by sharing a post on her Twitter account.

The thriller drama Wild Dog is written and directed by Ashishor Solomon. Apart from Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza, the film also stars Sayami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

According to Nagarjuna, the upcoming film Wild Dog is a fictional story inspired by real life events, which came after the serial bomb blasts in Hyderabad in 2013. The film Wild Dog, in which Nagarjuna is playing the role of an NIA officer, follows a team of combat officers who set out on a mission to hunt behind serial bombings.

Dia Mirza plays Akkineni Nagarjuna’s wife in Wild Dog. Shenil Dev handled the cinematography of the wild dog while Kiran Kumar penned the dialogues. Hyderabad-born actress Dia Mirza was last seen as an actor as Sanjay Dutt’s wife, named Sanju, who was a blockbuster at the box office.