Nagarjuna's Wild Dog To Premier on NETFLIX at 00.00 IST Tonight

Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog

This Motion film starring Nagarjuna is the debut of the director Ahishor Solomon with a  star-cast of Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, and Atul Kulkarni goes to be premiered within the NETFLIX OTT right now at 00.00. This motion thriller is genuinely influenced by precise occasions and is strongly acknowledged for its flexed screenplay and adherence to motion sequences.

Although the film ‘Wild Canine’ was earlier deliberate to get aired on the premier Netflix platform and was bought at a heavy worth to the OTT however afterward, the makers pulled it out from the Netflix platform and introduced a theatrical launch by citing a cause that the movie was at all times meant for the massive display screen.

Even after a large viewership of this motion thriller ‘Wild Canine,’ it couldn’t convey a sparkle to the fund part, maybe this may very well be the rationale why the makers need to get again with Netflix India and determined to stream it right now at midnight, an official deal with of LetsOTT World has confirmed it right now.

This Nagarjuna featured film goes to be premiered on the Prime OTT platform NETFLIX at midnight. Reportedly Wild Canine had already made its method to the OTT platform earlier than its theatrical launch; because it couldn’t handle to make a killing acquire to the producers, it’s once more mapping its approach again to the digital platform.

