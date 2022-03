The shares of Al-Nahdi Saudi Medical Company rose, on the first trading day on the Saudi Stock Exchange, on Tuesday, topping 157 riyals ($41.9) before reducing its gains to about 151 riyals ($40.3).

The shares traded today exceeded the price of 131 riyals set by the company when it offered 30% of its shares for public subscription.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing great momentum in public offerings, amid a great turnout from…