Najee Harris Rumors: Potential Landing spots for Alabama RB | TMT

Many are cut up on who would be the first working again chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft between Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne. My newest massive board has Harris tops on the place, and listed here are the newest rumors that I’m listening to concerning potential touchdown spots for the Alabama RB.

Contents hide
1 In response to rumors, Najee Harris unlikely to land in Arizona
2 What are Harris’ potential touchdown spots?
2.1 Are the Miami Dolphins in play for Najee Harris?
2.2 Will Harris wind up with the Jets at choose 23?
2.3 The Steelers might be in a main place to draft Harris at 24
2.4 Who else may the Steelers contemplate with the twenty fourth choose?
3 Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

In response to rumors, Najee Harris unlikely to land in Arizona

There’s a well-liked perception on the surface that the Arizona Cardinals will choose Harris with the No. 16 general choose of the draft. These near the scenario inform me that’s not possible to occur. The sixteenth choose of Spherical 1 is a bit too early to pick Harris. Additionally, he’s not an awesome match for the Cardinals’ scheme. I’ll have extra on what I’m listening to concerning the Cardinals in a future article.

What are Harris’ potential touchdown spots?

Are the Miami Dolphins in play for Najee Harris?

The following spot might be two picks later, with the Miami Dolphins at choose 18. I’ve reported for the reason that Senior Bowl that the Dolphins are very excessive on Harris. Moreover, the workforce has an enormous want at working again. Nonetheless, whereas I gained’t utterly low cost it at this level, I believe it’s lower than 50-50 that the Dolphins select Harris.

Will Harris wind up with the Jets at choose 23?

For the previous month, I’ve recognized that the New York Jets like Harris quite a bit. Nonetheless, I doubt they take him with their second choose within the first spherical at No. 23. Once more, it’s a scheme match scenario. Moreover, I’m informed the Jets are excessive on Michael Carter and Khalil Herbert, who’re each Day 2 picks.

The Steelers might be in a main place to draft Harris at 24

So as soon as once more, it comes again round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one other workforce that’s sky-high on Harris — as I’ve reported for the reason that Senior Bowl. These near the scenario inform me it’s an ideal match. The Steelers desperately want a No. 1 working again. Harris matches the workforce’s id, and the cabinet is naked on Pittsburgh’s sort of ball provider throughout Day 1 or 2, exterior of Harris and Trey Sermon.

Who else may the Steelers contemplate with the twenty fourth choose?

Which different names are ones to look at when the Steelers are referred to as to the clock with the No. 24 general choice? Over the previous month, I’ve talked about offensive sort out Teven Jenkins as a participant they like and will goal. I’m informed heart Landon Dickerson can also be within the dialog with that choose. And whereas I like Dickerson as a participant and grade him as a Day 2 prospect off the movie, his checkered medical historical past courting again to Florida State is a significant concern for a lot of.

If the Steelers snag Harris in Spherical 1, Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz might be the goal at choose 55, if he’s obtainable. The Steelers like Meinerz, and he’d be one other terrific match. Nonetheless, there are questions as as to if he lasts to the workforce’s choose on the backside of Spherical 2 or not.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure you observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

