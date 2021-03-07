Nakshatra Cup 2021 Live: Stream Diamonds vs Silver Ferns – TMT Daily

Loading...

New Zealand defeated Australia in three of the Constellation Cup. The final game of the series is here, with Australian fans watching their team in action through multiple channels. Read this article to know about Planetarium Cup live stream, TV channel information, schedule and more.

how to see?

What: Planetarium Cup 2021

Team: Original Diamonds and Silver Ferns

When: 2 March – 7

where: Christchurch Arena, New Zealand

TV Channel: 9 GEM, Channel 9 and Sky Sport 3

live stream: Netball live app

Preview

The Diamonds refused to blame Hotel Quarantine for a sluggish final quarter that gave the Australian team a five-point lead and gave the Silver Ferns a 2–1 lead in the Series Cup.

The New Zealanders are close to claiming the Cup for the first time since 2012 after a 55–49 win on Saturday, now the Diamonds need to win Sunday’s game by at least three goals to pull out the series.

Diamonds were clinical in the first half but faded after the main break.

This was enough to give New Zealand what they needed to make a surprise comeback, as they scored a 29–24 half-time scoreline in a six-goal victory at Christchurch Arena.

Despite being committed to a rotating captaincy policy prior to the series, Diamonds coach Stacy Marinkovich chose Liz Watson to remain as captain for Saturday’s game.

Watson took over the role from Caitlin Bassett on Wednesday for the second game of the series.

Nakshatra Cup 2021 schedule

The third clash between Diamonds and Silver Ferns will take place on Saturday 6 March 2021, which will be broadcast on Channel 9 and the Netball Live app from 1pm.

The final hitout will be from the afternoon of Sunday 7 March 2021 to end the series. Here is a series schedule with a start time from different regions.

Game 1 – Tuesday, March 2, Christchurch NZ

Time:

AEDT – 5 PM

AEST – 4 PM

ACDT – 4.30 pm

ACST – 3.30 PM

August – 2 PM

Game 2 – Wednesday, March 3, Christchurch NZ

Time:

AEDT – 5 PM

AEST – 4 PM

ACDT – 4.30 pm

ACST – 3.30 PM

August – 2 PM

Game 3 – Saturday, March 6, Christchurch NZ

Time:

AEDT – 2 PM

AEST – 1 PM

ACDT – 1.30 pm

ACST – 12.30 PM

August – 11 am

Game 4 – Sunday, March 7, Christchurch NZ

Time:

AEDT – 1 PM

AEST – 12 noon

ACDT – 12.30 PM

ACST – 11.30 AM

August – 10 AM

What TV channel will broadcast?

All Nakshatra Cup games will be broadcast on 9 GEM and Netball Live mobile app from 4 pm. Games 3 and 4 will be broadcast live on Channel 9.

Broadcast Program:

Game 1

Silver Ferns vs Original Diamonds

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 4 pm

Broadcast: 9 GEM, Netball Live App

Game 2

Original Diamonds vs Silver Ferns

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 4 PM

Broadcast: 9 GEM, Netball Live App

Game 3

Original Diamonds vs Silver Ferns

Saturday 6 March 2021, 1 pm

Broadcast: Channel 9, Netball Live App

Game 4

Silver Ferns vs Original Diamonds

AES on Sunday 7 March 2021, 12 noon

Broadcast: Channel 9, Netball Live App

How to win Stream Constellation Cup 2021?

The Planetarium Cup live stream is available through the Netball Live app. You have to download this app from the App Store. This app is available for both Android and iOS.

In addition, all Constellation Cup matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 in New Zealand.

Original diamond squad

Jess anistis

Keiriya Austin

Kaitlyn Bassett

Courtney Bruce

Verity Charles

Sophie Garbin

Peggy Hudley

Kimberley Jenner

Kara Koenen

Sara clou

Jamie-Lee Price

Maddy Proud

Kate Moloney

Gabby Simpson

Liz watson

Joe weston

Silver ferns squad

Amaliarne Ikenacio

Monika Faulkner

Belly mess

Maia Wilson

Maddy Gordon

Gina Crampton

Claire Kersten

Poi Chemistry

Shannon Saunders

Whitney souness

Samantha Winders

Karin Burger

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Jane watson

Team news

After a patient waiting for this series to happen – it was originally scheduled for October 2020 – all four matches will now be played behind closed doors in New Zealand.

The Nakshatra Cup is played annually. Typically, four games are played over two or three weeks, and fixers take place on both sides of the Tasman.

This year, as noted due to COVID-19 restrictions, the entire series will unfold in New Zealand with matches one and two and three and four being played back-to-back.

