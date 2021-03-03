Nakshatra Cup 2021 Live Stream: New Zealand vs Australia Team – TMT Daily

Ready to watch the Constellation Cup 2021 live stream free online, the Silver Ferns will face the Australian Diamonds for the first time in a year when the Constellation Cup arrives in New Zealand this week

2021 Nakshatra Cup: New Australian Diamonds lost to Silver Ferns in opening match

New Australian Diamonds coach Stacy Marinkovich says his team has a “big vision in mind” as they descend into the second match of the Constellation Cup netball series after losing to New Zealand on Wednesday. The Diamonds struggled to win the final quarter of the opening Test of the four-match series, but lost 49–44 to a dominant Silver Ferns organization at Christchurch Arena.

The Diamonds lost the penalty count 69-38 and made 27 turnovers in the normal game, feeling like a team that hadn’t played a Test in 492 days and had very little time to prepare as a unit, Managed out of quarantine just 24 hours before the match. . “There were some good game routes, but there was no consistency and I think we take a little time to adjust to a different style of umpiring and defense,” Marinkovic said of Australia’s difficulty in the Ferns conversation. . Zone defense.

“But once we got that, you can also see the brand we want to play and the speed with which we want to move the ball.

The Diamonds suffered a loss to make a comeback to Test netball, beating New Zealand 49–44 in the Constellation Cup opener on Tuesday night.

Some 492 days after his last outing and just two days from quarantine, Australia was kicked out of the block in Christchurch and never recovered.

The match was Stacey Marnikovich as Australia’s coach and the victory raised hopes for the Kiwis to win the Cup for the first time since 2012.

Australia went with five medals. Kiera Austin started the round with her former veteran teammate Kate Caitlin Bassett.

Four of the five players on the bench were also playing their first game for Australia; Sophie Garbin, Kim Jenner, Kara Koenen and Variety Charles.

The home side got off to a strong start, leading 10-5 with a five-goal lead. Australia scored three consecutive goals, but the Diamonds trailed 14–10 in quarter time.

Australia scored the first two goals of the second quarter to close within two, but it was as close as they got.

New Zealand slowly regained control and took a 28-21 lead at the main break.

The Silver Fern lead reached double figures early in the third term before Australia returned.

Marinkovich introduced changes and had some success; Captain Bassett and Austin scored five straight goals in the goal.

Karin Berger’s injection in defense midway into the third term changed the tables and the Silver Ferns went on to make the last change 40–31.

Center Liz Watson said the Diamonds “struggled to get through basic errors” and “zone defense”.

Australia went on to win by defeating New Zealand 13-9 in the fourth quarter, but left themselves too much.

Bassett, a regular captain under former coach Lisa Alexander but 21 of Marinchovich’s first rotated leaders in this series, made 21 attempts in a generally strong performance.

Hits’ coach back over criticism of ‘rotating captivity’

Diamonds coach Stacy Marinchovich has criticized the policy of “rotating captaincy” for his first Test series, and Kaitlin Bassett has not been left as captain yet.

The Diamonds are set to end the Constellation Cup series against New Zealand on Tuesday in Christchurch, but, instead of being appointed captain, Marinchovich has adopted a “squad leadership approach”. To meet the rules of the International Netball Federation, a new player will be captained for each game of the four-match series. Marinchovich wants to see leadership from every player.

He said that he decided on the concept because players had only limited time together before the Test series due to COVID-19. The Diamonds met for a camp in Nusa in October shortly after the Super Netball series, but not all players participated. Marinkovich said the players had only met for brief training sessions during hotel quarantines in New Zealand, and had yet to “dine together”.

Last words about Planetarium Cup 2021

Marinkovich said the team would move to a more “traditional approach” after the series, but would return to criticism. Alexander was removed from the role after two crucial Diamonds defeats, losing both the 2019 Tech Cup final and the 2018 Commonwealth Games by one point.

“I don’t go on social media very much, so this is news to me,” Marinchovich said in response to Alexander’s comments. “There are many people who hold their point of view, and obviously everyone looks at it from a different lens, but I am in the environment right now.

