Nakuul Mehta thanks fans for showering love on him and Disha Parmar again after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai; says, ‘I never take it for granted’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar enjoyed a rabid fan-base when the first time they first appeared together on screen in the hugely popular TV soap, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, aired. Incidentally, the TV show also marked the small-screen debut of both actors and they hit it off instantly both as an onscreen pair as well as individual actors with the audience. Now, almost seven years after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara last aired on television, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back together in another show that is being lauded by viewers for their infectious chemistry, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which has, subsequently, again contributed immensely to the popularity of the TV serial.