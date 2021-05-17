Nallamalla Movie (2021): Cast, Trailer, Songs, Release Date

Nallamalla Movie: Nallamalla is a Telugu language crime thriller drama that features Amit Tiwari, Bhanu Sri in pivot roles. Actor Nassar plays a pivotal role as scientist Dhaniya in the film. Directed by Ravi Charan, the film was bankrolled by RM productions under the banner of Namo Creations. Peddapalli Rohith Aka PR composes the music and soundtracks for this movie.
It is a tale of drama that takes place in the Nallamalla forest, the Eastern Ghats which is located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Nallamalla Movie
|Director
|Ravi Charan
|Producer
|RM
|Genre
|Crime Thriller
|Scriptwriters
|Ravi Charan
|Starring
|Amit Tiwari, BhanuSri, Nassar, Tanikella Bharani
|Music
|Peddapalli Rohith aka PR
|Editor
|Yet to be updated
|Cinematographer
|Yet to be updated
|Production Company
|Home Creations
|Release date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Nallamalla Movie Cast
Important characters and cast that plays in the Nallamalla movie,
- Amit Tiwari
- Bhanu Sri
- Tanikella Bharani
- Nassar
- Ajay Ghosh
- Chatrapati Shekhar
- Kalakeya Prabhakar
Nallamalla Movie Poster
Check out the latest poster of the film featuring Nassar as Scientist Dhaniya,
