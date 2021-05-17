Nallamalla Movie (2021): Cast, Trailer, Songs, Release Date

Nallamalla Movie: Nallamalla is a Telugu language crime thriller drama that features Amit Tiwari, Bhanu Sri in pivot roles. Actor Nassar plays a pivotal role as scientist Dhaniya in the film. Directed by Ravi Charan, the film was bankrolled by RM productions under the banner of Namo Creations. Peddapalli Rohith Aka PR composes the music and soundtracks for this movie.

It is a tale of drama that takes place in the Nallamalla forest, the Eastern Ghats which is located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nallamalla Movie

Director Ravi Charan Producer RM Genre Crime Thriller Scriptwriters Ravi Charan Starring Amit Tiwari, BhanuSri, Nassar, Tanikella Bharani Music Peddapalli Rohith aka PR Editor Yet to be updated Cinematographer Yet to be updated Production Company Home Creations Release date 2021 Language Tamil

Nallamalla Movie Cast

Important characters and cast that plays in the Nallamalla movie,

Amit Tiwari

Bhanu Sri

Tanikella Bharani

Nassar

Ajay Ghosh

Chatrapati Shekhar

Kalakeya Prabhakar

Nallamalla Movie Teaser & Trailer

Nallamalla Movie Poster

Check out the latest poster of the film featuring Nassar as Scientist Dhaniya,

Watch Yemunnave Pilla song sung by Sid Sriram,

