Nallamalla Movie (2021): Cast, Trailer, Songs, Release Date

Nallamalla Movie: Nallamalla is a Telugu language crime thriller drama that features Amit Tiwari, Bhanu Sri in pivot roles. Actor Nassar plays a pivotal role as scientist Dhaniya in the film. Directed by Ravi Charan, the film was bankrolled by RM productions under the banner of Namo Creations. Peddapalli Rohith Aka PR composes the music and soundtracks for this movie.

It is a tale of drama that takes place in the Nallamalla forest, the Eastern Ghats which is located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Director Ravi Charan
Producer RM
Genre Crime Thriller
Scriptwriters Ravi Charan
Starring Amit Tiwari, BhanuSri, Nassar, Tanikella Bharani
Music Peddapalli Rohith aka PR
Editor Yet to be updated
Cinematographer Yet to be updated
Production Company Home Creations
Release date 2021
Language Tamil

Nallamalla Movie Cast

Important characters and cast that plays in the Nallamalla movie,

  • Amit Tiwari
  • Bhanu Sri
  • Tanikella Bharani
  • Nassar
  • Ajay Ghosh
  • Chatrapati Shekhar
  • Kalakeya Prabhakar

Nallamalla Movie Teaser & Trailer

Nallamalla Movie Poster

Check out the latest poster of the film featuring Nassar as Scientist Dhaniya,

Watch Yemunnave Pilla song sung by Sid Sriram,

