Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 10th May 2021 Written update: Aishu doubts Muthuraj

The episode starts with Mayan sings” Kannanna kanne” song. Maha complaints that dad used to sing this song for his daughter. He says he will sing this for his wife then daughter. She complaints that his sisters are not slept yet so go and sing for them. Maha says that his sisters are more important to him then her. He says that they are his sisters only in day time night he is her husband only. She starts complaining that he is not giving importance to her. Mayan adds that she is looking more beautiful while getting angry on him. He is praising her beauty with her. Maha laughs at him. Maha complaints that he is not minding her after she accept him. He used to follow her before days but he is not minding her after she accept him.

Rathinavelu calls him. He fears to attend the call. Maha aska him to attend the call. Rathinavelu asks Mayan to visit home. He says that he want to visit him in his house for his deeds. He don’t want to insult him that’s why calling him to come here. Mayan informs this to Maha. He alerts her that he is talking serious now. He asked him to take Maha with him to there. He fears that Parvathy shared all truth to him.

Mayan holds her hand and says to Maha don’t leave him if Rathinavelu asks her to leave him. Maha says to him don’t think too much. Let’s face it together. Don’t be scared. Mayan takes Maha to her house. She asks him to come inside but he fears to go inside. He fears Parvathy shared all truth to him. Maha says to him that he done everything then how could he hesitate to enter inside. Rathinavelu stops Mayan from entering inside the house.

He questions him why did he hide the truth from him? He asks him stop mentioning him as Uncle. If everyone hide the truth from him then he can’t able to find out the truth. He asks him to leave Maha here and leave from here. Maha tries to stop him. Rathinavelu asks

Maha to go inside. Mayan about to leave. He stops him.

Rathinavelu questions him if he ask him to leave will he leave? Why don’t he question him back? He shares to him that he teaed him. He questions to Maha Is he done anything wrong why did he reacting like this? Rathinavelu questions him why did he stammering he used to don’t behave like this? He questions him Is he hiding anything from him? Mayan says to him that he was disappointed when he shout him. Maha supports Mayan.

Rathinavelu asks Parvathy to bring that to him. He asks Mayan to say what’s on Friday? He says that Friday is Mayan birthday. Maha informs to him that she forget that. Parvathy questions him what’s the need to celebrate his birthday? Rathinavelu says that he will celebrate his birthday all year. He stands adamant to celebrate it in his house. Mayan deny it. Rathinavelu says that he got new relations so let’s celebrate there. Rathinavelu takes Mayan out to talk with him.

Aishu is cleaning her room. She finds some bills from his room. Mithuraj snatches it from her. He enquires to him what did she doing here? She informs to him that she was cleaning his room. He wishes to wash his clothes. She questions him what’s this bill? Is he got gold finance. Mithuraj teases her that she has no idea about it all. She questions him did he got money from his mom jewels. She says that Vadivu will get disappointed to hear it. Muthuraj insults her and leaves from there. Aishu get one notice from down. She doubts something is wrong here. Aishu asks her friend to give this money to jewels shop and get back the jewelry. She fears to go there. Aishu supports her. Aishu is watching it all from outside. Owner says to her that he can’t able to give the jewels if the actual owner didn’t come. He excuses her and leaves to inform this matter to Muthuraj.

Episode end.