Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 11th May 2021 Written Update: Aishu doubts Muthuraj

The episode starts with Aishu friend asks the jewelry owner to give the jewels or give back the bill. He excuses her and informs this news to Muthuraj. Muthuraj asks him to say about her age and ask him to make her wait there till he come there. He assures to him. He informs to her that he kept the jewels in house so he send his staff to collect it from home.

Aishu calls to her friend and alerts her that he is lying to her. He may informed this news to Muthuraj. She asks her to behave casually and come out giving some lame excuses. Karthika nods and lies to owner. She asks him to give water to her. He leaves to take water she escapes from there using this chance.

Aishu makes Karthika hides with her. She says to her that Muthuraj will come here in few minute. She notices Muthuraj reached there. He enquires to owner about that girl. He informs to her that girl left from here. He asks him to caught her next time and take her photo too. Muthuraj leaves from there

Nachiyar is staring her husband photo. Aishu comes there to talk with her. She ignores her and tries to leave. Nachiyar says to her that she has no daughter in the name of Aishu. Aishu says to her that she is feeling lonely here. She fears to be alone life long. She has no one in this world then her. She only needs her love. Nachiyar says to her that she done everything and trying to reconcile with her. Aishu says to her that she married to him for their family sake. He threatened her that he will die if she didn’t marry her.

She done this for her family. Nachiyar complaints that she married him secretly and saying that she done this for family sake. She complaints that she has no difference between Gayathri and her. Aishu says to her that she is not like her because Gayathri married him for her selfishness. But she married Muthuraj for her mom..she adds that she married him in the hope she will accept her back. She trusted that Nachiyar will accept her and forgive her. She believes that she will never doubt her intentions. She done this all for everyone happiness in this house.

She sacrifice her life for it. Nachiyar says that she is talking this much now but she didn’t said it before marriage. Aishu says that she will understand later she done it for her happiness. She will do anything for her.

Kathi enters into his room and searches for Gayathri. She informs to him that she is taking bath. She comes out in few minutes. He teases her that she done make up while taking bath. She complaints to him that her chain is missing. He says to her that he didn’t take it. She finds it out and questions him why is he sweating? He informs to her that only they two are in this room so she may suspect him. Gayathri says to him that she will never suspect to him. Kathi says to her that he was rowdy before days. If something went missing they will question him.

Gayathri asks him to face her and apologise to him. She says that her words gutted her a lot that’s why he is still behaving like this. Kathi says to her that he fears that Gayayhri will leave him one day. He done some good deeds in last birth that’s why he got her in his life. Gayathri says to him that he is thinking what quality he needs to be with her. She says that he is taking care of her well and making her happy that’s enough to her. She hugs him.

Mayan visits Parvathy. She informs to him that Rathinavelu is not here. He informs to her that he is here to meet her. He apologies to her for his deeds. She informs to him that she can’t able to forget that her husband fall on his feet in mandap is haunting her a lot. Mayan says to her that he done everything for Maha. Parvathy complaints that she don’t like him at all but he betrayed his uncle. Whom thinking him as his own son.

Mayan asks her to forgive him. He says to her that he only done this mistake. Parvathy says to him that they don’t have rights to forgive him but Rathinavelu want to take decision in it. She lashes out at him. Rathinavelu brings cake to Mayan house. Kathi is praising the cake. Rathinavelu asks to him where is Mayan. Kathi is making fun with her. Rathinavelu asks Maha to call Nachiyar there. Parvathy lashes out at him for disturbing all. Rathinavelu tries to convince all. Mayan gives entry there.

Episode end.