Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 12th May 2021 Written Update: Parvathy loses her cool

The episode starts with Kathi asks Rathinavelu to open the cake box. He asks him to call Mayan. He says to him that he will come here if he gives count. Mayan comes there stylishly. Kathi praises his matching clothes. Rathinavelu wishes him for his birthday. Mayan blushes seeing it all. He says that he is treating him as school kid. Rathinavelu says to him that he will do anything for his son in law. He takes garland and makes him wear it. Rathinavelu asks Mayan to cut the cake. He says to her that he would like to cut the cake along with Maha.

She says to him its his birthday. He adds that he cut cake many times but first time he wants to cut this cake as Maha husband. All are singing birthday song for him. Parvathy glares him so he turns to be silent. He feeds to Maha. Kathi praises it. Mayan feeds cake to Rathinavelu and Parvathy. But she glares him. Rayhinavelu says to him that she won’t eat because she is angry on him. Kathi says to him that his birthday coming tomorrow. Rathinavelu says that he celebrated another one day. He says he will celebrate all day. Kathi asks them to give pose for selfie.

Parvathy is thinking about the incident angrily. Muthuraj comes there. He says to her that she may doubt why is he calling her as

‘ chithi’. If she is relative to Mayan then she is his relative too. Parvathy says to him that if he is angry he can show his anger on Mayan instead of her. He says to her that he feels pity for her. Ratjinavelu is Celebrating Mayan birthday here. He is not worth to it. She is also standing here quietly.

Muthuraj says to her that she already alert her before wedding. But she stared him as villain in her life. But everything happened as he said. Mayan betrayed her. Parvathy says to him that nothing is going to happen if she confess the truth to him. Muthuraj says that they are also cheating him while hiding the truth from him. Parvathy asks him to hide this truth from all. Muthuraj says whether he is reacting or not but they wants to say the truth to him.

They are hiding the truth for his health right? Rathinavelu loves him a lot though he betrayed him and married his daughter. What if something happened to him on that day will they react like this? It’s a big betrayal. They hide this truth from him for his health but they are saving that fraud. He can’t able to bear his mentions as fraud. He wants to question him but couldn’t because Parbathy is silent here. He married to Aishu with her wish though he is commenting him as fraud. But Mayan married Maha without her wish. Is he has any rights to blame him as fraud?

He says to her that he can’t able to see Rathinavelu showing love to him blindly. She is hiding this all to see Rathinavelu spending his rest of the life happily. But Maha is wasting her young life. She wants to act smartly here and confess all truth to him. If she don’t act now then everything will go out of her hand. Its her daughter life so she wants to take good decision. He is provoking her against Mayan. He asks her to give the truth to Rathinavelu that’s his wish.

Parvathy confronts Maha. She asks her to leave with her. Maha question her where is she calling her? Maha says to her she is showing anger unnecessary. She asks her to stop kissing her calm. Parvathy says to her that Muthuraj is questioning her but she can’t able to answer him. Maha says to her don’t believe him he is a fraud. Parvathy says to her that he may fraud but Mayan is not less. Parvathy question her why is she staying here till? Maha says to her that she knew well what’s going on here why is she behaving like this. Keep quiet. Parvathy is adamant to reveal the truth to her husband. Maha pleads with her.

Maha assure to her that she will confess the truth tomorrow. Parvathy deny it. Rathinavelu comes there and questions them what’s going on here? Maha tries to manage the situation. Rathinavelu asks Parvathy to sit in car he will give this gift to Mayan and come. Parvathy stands adamant to show this gift to her. He reveals to her that he wrote a will that all properties will go on Mayan name after his death. Paevathy lashes out at him for this. He says to her that he will arrange good alliance for Kasthuri. Parvathy blames her that he ruined Maha life already. Maha trying to manage the situation. Parvathy reveals the truth to him.

Episode end.