Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 13th May 2021 Written Update: Rathinavelu cuts all ties with Mayan

The episode starts with Parvathy says to Rathinavelu that he searched a groom for his daughter right? He didn’t eloped but Mayan whom threaten him to leave. She questions him Is he has any idea why did Mayan done it? Then only he can able to marry Maha. Everyone shocks to hear it.

He says to her don’t blame Mayan unnecessarily. Parvathy promise on god and Maha name. She adds that he acted like helping them in marriage but his real intention is to marry Maha on same mandap. Everyone shocks to hear it. Parvathy says to him that they pleaded with groom family unaware of the truth. He bought Maha for just 15 lakhs! He pretends like a good person and married Maha. Maha lost her life and the person she loved.

Rathinavelu says to Parvathy don’t lie Mayan is like this. He questions her why didn’t she said anything to him yet? She wishes to say this to him but he got chest pain on that day. Doctor strictly says to her don’t say any shocking news to him. So Parvathy and Maha hides this matter from him to protect his health. She adds that Maha sacrificed her life for him. She wishes to hide this truth from him but she felt guilty for it. She can’t able to see her daughter life destroying in front of her eyes. She apologise to him for hiding this truth from him.

Rathinavelu asks Maha to say the truth. Maha leaves from there. Rathinavelu calls Mayan there. Mayan comes there and notices everyone staring him in disgust way. Rathinavelu question him Is he betrayed him? She saying to him that Mayan cheated him and married Maha. He adds that he is his son he saw his good heart in him. But Parvathy is badmouthing him. He asks him to say the truth. He will never believe anyone badmouthing him. He trusts his son in law. He asks him to say that he didn’t commit any mistake then he will take care of her.

Parvathy asks him to say honestly he didn’t done any mistakes then she will leave the house. Rathinavelu asks her to leave from there he only needs Mayan in his life. Mayan apologies to Rathinavelu. He says to him that he done a mistake. Rathinavelu says to him don’t lie for her. Mayan calls on his feet and asks him to believe Parvathy words.

Rathinavelu kicks down Mayan and starts to cry. He starts beating Mayan. Kathi interrupts him and tries to stop him. He is not listening to anyone there and starts beating him too. Vadivu and Muthuraj are smirking seeing them. Mayan apologise to him. Rathinavelu says to him that he trusted him a lot how could he betray him? Mayan says to him that he never hated him at all. This world hated him to the core but he used to hug him only in all situation. How could he cheat him like this?

He adds that Parvathy used to complaint him but he never listen to her words. He only trusted Mayan in this world. This world used to mention him as Rowdy but he argued with all. How will he face everyone now. Kathi tries to convince him but Rathinavelu complains that he is also partner in crime with him. Rathinavelu says that he trusts him then that god. He doubts why did he didn’t die yet? Mayan asks him to don’t talk like this.

Rathinavelu says to him that Maha married him for his words. He spoiled Maha life. He asks him to stop mentioning him as Uncle. He is his first enemy now he will show hell to him. He calls Maha there. Maha is crying there.

Rathinavelu goes near her. He says to her that he ruined her life. She asks him to don’t cry. He believed Mayan then Maha. He says that he got the punishments for trusting him. He shares his emotional with her. He is not feeling for betrayed but he can’t able to accept that he life ruined. He says to her that Maha is his life. Maha tries to explain him but he is not listening to her. He comments that she lived with the person she hated a lot. She did everything for him right? He praises Maha for hiding all pains inside her. He misunderstand that she lived a hell life with Mayan for him.

Episode end.