Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 16th April 2021 Written Update: Nachiyar lashes out at Aishu

The episode begins with Maasani takes Muthuraj and Aishu inside the home. Maasani smirks at Raja rathinam picture. Vadivu pretends like speaking properly with Raja Rathinam picture. She is saying that they married secretly. If he’s alive then he wouldn’t permit something occur like this. She asks him to bless them. Maasani asks Aishu to hope and light-weight the lamp infront of him. Nachiyar hears their voice and comes there. Mayan questions Maha Is she take him right here to witness this?

Nachiyar stops Aishu from lighting the lamp. Nachiyar says to her that she gave all freedom to Aishu and handled effectively. That’s why she gave this punishment to her. Aishu mentions her as ‘ mother’. She says to her that she just isn’t her daughter any extra so simply go away the home. Vadivu interrupts her. Nachiyar stops her by saying that she is believes that Vadivu has no function on this marriage, so don’t speak. Maasani interrupts her. Maayan will get offended and shouts on him for coming into into his home shamelessly. He has no rights to speak on this home. Maasani demads that he’s Muthuraj’s uncle, so he has rights to speak.

Maasani questions Nachiyar doesn’t she breaked her ties with Gayathri, reasoning she didn’t married Muthuraj? Now she is attempting to chop the ties with Aishu, reasoning she married to Muthuraj! It’s not truthful! Muthuraj is Chidambaram’s son. If Chidambaram didn’t assist them on time then they might have find yourself standing in highway. Muthuraj has all rights to marry Aishu. Muthuraj didn’t marry Aishu forcefully! Maasani insults Nachiyar.

Doesn’t Nachiyar do any errors but? She stopped Muthuraj’s marriage on mandap. Nachiyar says to Aishu that Maasani don’t dare to enter on this home when her husband is alive. However Aishu made a state of affairs that Maasani enter into this home and insult her. She says to them clearly that she is going to by no means poke in anyones matter right here. She is chopping all ties together with her. She pleads together with her to don’t insult Raja Rathinam by lighting the lamp. Maasani provokes Mayan. He about to get offended however Maha stops him.

Gayathri is crying interested by Aishu. Kathi notices her and enquires her why is she crying? Gayathri says to him that she suffered quite a bit to flee from Muthuraj. Even she felt pleased When did Nachiyar stopped Aishu’s marriage. However Aishu fell into his entice. Kathi says to her that Muthuraj knew effectively that they’ll cease the wedding that’s why he accomplished this transfer. Gayathri says to him that Muthuraj didn’t marry Aishu within the love on her. He married her to take revenge on them.

Kathi says to her that they’re helpless now. No matter they do towards him will certainly influence Aishu. Gayathri says to him that he’ll torture Aishu. Kathi assures to her that someday Aishu will perceive Muthuraj’s double face. On that day they’ll take a transfer towards him. Kathi consoles her. In the event that they react now then Aishu will assume Muthuraj nearly as good one. Kathi provides meals to her. He asks her to eat meals. Gayathri facet hugs him and shares her happiness to him for getting him as her husband.

Vadivu involves Nachiyar’s room. She says to her that Muthuraj is her solely son. She didn’t get an opportunity to see her son’s marriage. Nachiyar complaints that Muthuraj betrayed her. Vadivu says that Nachiyar promised to her that she is going to give her daughter hand to her son.

Although Gayathri eloped from mandap. Nachiyar stopped Aishu’s marriage too. Vadivu provokes Nachiyar towards Gayathri. Nachiyar questions Vadivu Is she arguing that Muthuraj accomplished good deeds? Vadivu is mind washing Nachiyar and making her believes that Muthuraj loves Aishu. Muthuraj is ready in his room. Aishu comes there with milk. Muthuraj places up a act like good to Aishu. He feedback that Aishu is behaving totally different after marriage. Muthuraj smirks at her.

Episode finish.