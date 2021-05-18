Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 18th May 2021 Written Update: Muthuraj provokes Rathinavelu

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 18th May 2021 Written Update on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Nachiyar notices Mayan is laying down and blabbering in drunk effect. Nachiyar brings water and tries to wake him up. He is keep saying don’t separate him from Maha. She gives water to him but he spits it out. Mayan says to Nachiyar that he lost everything. She says to him that everything will be alright. Mayan says to her that Rathinavelu whom Upbringed him well though he cheated him. He married to Maha because he knew well only he can able to make her happy. Even Maha understood him but Uncle didn’t. If he arranged her marriage with someone also no problem but he wants to see his uncle talking to him again like normal. He can’t able to bear his anger on him. He don’t need anything but his uncle. It’s his destiny to live alone till the end. His mom eloped leaving him alone. He didn’t understand his father till he died. He faints down. Nachiyar tries to wake him up. She calls Saranya to help her. Saranya questions her why did she helping her?

Nachiyar enquires to Saranya about Gayathri and Kathi. She informs to her that they are not in this house. Saranya says to her let him sleep here he will learn the lesson tomorrow. It’s the punishment for committing mistakes. Nachiyar questions her whom didn’t done mistake here? Doesn’t Gayathri eloped from mandap? Doesn’t Aishu married to Muthuraj? She asks her to help Nachiyar or else she will take him alone. Saranya helps her to shift Mayan to his room. Rathinavelu enquires to Parvathy where is Maha? She informs to him that she is sleeping. Rathinavel says that he turned out to be the villain of his daughter life. He says to her they hidden the truth thinking about his health. She shouldn’t do it because of it he can’t able to save his daughter from him.

Muthuraj comes there. Rathinavelu asks him to leave from there. Muthuraj asks him to listen him. Rathinavelu comments to him that Mayan is bad one that doesn’t mean Muthuraj is good one. Muthuraj asks Rathinavelu to think about Mayan betrayel and do something to him. He asks Parvathy to send him away. Muthuraj informs to him that she called him to come here. Rathinavelu asks to her why did she bringing new head ache to him? She informs to him that she was the one suffered a lot so he want to be punished.

Muthuraj says to him that Rajarathinam written the will that Mayan want to live without committing any mistakes for at least one year. If he do it then he can’t able to get all these properties and money. He married to Maha after signed in the agreement. Doesn’t it big betrayel. Parvathy asks her husband to stop thinking who is good and bad here instead think about his Daughter life. If he give the complaint against him in police station then he can’t able to get those properties and free Maha from him. Parvathy asks him to listen Muthuraj and give complaint to police station. Muthuraj asks him to stop showing pity on Mayan.

Rathinavelu agrees to give complaint on him. Gayathri come back after worshipping god. Muthuraj stops Gayathri and takes Prasad from him. He says to her that his long term wish going to fulfill now. Soon Mayan and Kathi going to be out from this house. Gayathri says to him that none can able to separate her brother from her. Muthuraj says to her that her brother going to be out. His bad time already started. He is going to stay in plat form. None gonna accept him back. Tomorrow he is going to face the reality check. Muthuraj says to him that he prepared one trap for him. He leaves from there.

Maasani and Muthuraj are waiting in police station. He questions him will they come or not? Mayan comes there. Maasani thinks it’s good timing after they give complaint on him. Inspector will arrest him soon. Mayan doubts why are they standing here. Maasani is talking with him in sarcasm. Muthuraj mentions Mayan is fraud.

Episode end.