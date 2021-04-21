ENTERTAINMENT

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 21st April 2021 Written Update: Mayan’s love for Maha

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Nachiyar is consuming the meals she begins to cough. She tries to take water. Aishu comes there and produce water to her. Nachiyar refuses to drink along with her hand. Vadivu comes there and questions Aishu the place have been she? She pretends like teasing Aishu that she will be able to’t in a position to see her out. At all times she is spending time along with her husband. Vadivu says to Aishu that she just isn’t child anymore. She needs to put on Saree right here after. She assures to her that she is going to purchase new saries for her. She has just one son so she is going to deal with her just one daughter in legislation like her personal daughter. She provides that she is seeing her from childhood so she don’t wanna clarify it to her. She questions her Is Nachiyar settle for her?

Mother’s anger won’t ever final lengthy. Vadivu asks Aisha to say about her husband? Doesn’t he taking good care of her nicely? Aishu lies to her as sure. Vadivu says to her that her son is instance for others. She complaints that everybody blamed her son doesn’t know methods to maintain his spouse? She provides that if Aishu offers delivery to a child then she is going to forgive her quickly. Nachiyar leaves from there in center of meals.

Vadivu questions Aishu why did Nachiyar left angrily? She didn’t mentioned something wrongly! Vadivu complaints that she did not upbringed her daughter nicely and displaying anger to her. Vadivu threats her to mislead everybody as Muthuraj is treating her nicely. Her mom in legislation is sweet particular person. Aishu nods and serves to her.

Kathi is checking his hand and doubts the place will stain come? Gayathri comes there and questions him what’s bothering him? He lies to her as nothing. She asks him to say the reality. He informs to her that fortune teller mentioned one thing for him. Gayathri just isn’t believing him. Kathi says to her that fortune teller scared him.

Gayathri shares to him that she know nicely that their time just isn’t nicely after Muthuraj married to Aishu. Kathi asks her to speak with Aishu. She says to him that Aishu just isn’t believing her. She is supporting Muthuraj blindly. Kathi asks her to attempt once more to clarify her.

He says to her that Aishu will be taught the reality quickly. Gayathri says to him clearly that she gained’t go away him if he torture her sister. Maha goes to therapeutic massage her leg. Mayan stops her and complaints to her that she shouldn’t do that. He assures assist to her. She deny it. Mayan tries to carry her leg however she stops him. He says to her that he holds many villains leg then why don’t her? She feels uncomfortable whereas he touching her leg. He’s teasing her. Maha is admiring Mayan. She says to him that he’s not that dangerous. Mayan says to her that quickly she is going to promote him to good particular person. Maha complaints that its an excessive amount of for him. Mayan provides that he’s feeling completely happy as a result of his lady settle for him after figuring out the reality. Maha says to him that she too didn’t suppose that she will likely be with him after the reality revealed. Mayan says to her that none can in a position to maintain her like him! Mayan and Maha shares some high quality occasions.

Mayan says to Maha that fortune teller got here to fulfill him. She alerts him that he shouldn’t get indignant on anybody. He needs to suppose earlier than doing something. Maha too advices to him. Aishu involves her room and notices that he’s speaking with somebody. Aishu says to him that she married to him opposing everybody. She says to him that every one are pondering she took silly choice to marry him. She asks him to dwell along with her fortunately and make everybody shock. Muthuraj teases her and mentions her as ‘idiot’s.

Episode finish.

