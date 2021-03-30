Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 30th March 2021 Written update: Maha, Mayan spends romantic night – Tellyexpress

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 30th March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Maha goes to Mayan’s room and finds him burning in fever. She feels pity for his state. Mayan says to her that he is happy to see her came for him. Maha assures to him that she will be here for him. Mayan questions her Is Saranya scolds her for coming here? He appologizes to her for ruining her peace.
She went to school to work peacefully but he sends her to office along with Saranya. Who is a devil. Maha closes his mouth and applies balm on his forehead. Mayan asks her to don’t go anywhere leaving him. Thunder strikes she scared a bit. Maha asks him to leave her hand. He replies to her if he leaves her hand then she will leave him. She deny it and asks him to take the medicine. Mayan asks her to forgive him. She says to him let’s talk about it later.
She won’t leave him. Mayan lays on Maha’s lap and says to her I Love You. Maha is not replying to his proposal. Mayan again expresses his love on Maha. He starts to cough. Mayan says to Maha that he doesn’t care if anyone misunderstand him or gets angry on him except Maha. Maha complaints that he is using this situation to appologize to her. It won’t count. Mayan replies to her that she is his god then how will he stop appologizing to her.
Maha asks him to get up to take medicine. He deny it reasoning its good to lay on her lap. She gives medicine to him. He takes it. Thundering strikes. Maha hugs Mayan in fear. Romantic song plays at the background. Both are staring each other in romantic way. They shares some romantic time with each other. Maha feels happy in morning and losts in her thoughts and not concentrating in anything.
Nachiyar comes to kitchen and questions her why did she wake up early today? She replies to her that she woke up early. She is going to prepare coffee. Nachiyar says to Maha that she already drunk it. Maha says to her that she is going to prepare coffee for Mayan too. He is having fever. He didn’t eat anything from yesterday. Nachiyar says to her that Mayan is her husband. She is like Maha’s mom as a mother she wants to see her daughter living happily with her husband.
May be Nachiyar dislikes Mayan but not Maha. She is believing Whatever Maha doing is correct. If Maha starts to live happily with Mayan then she will be so happy. She wants to see Maha spending good time with him and giving birth to baby. She is feeling proud of Maha for being a good daughter in law of this house. Don’t ever think that she will ignore her if she lives happily with Mayan. Both are different. Don’t ignore Mayan for being with Nachiyar. Its Maha’s life she has no rights to poke in her life. She never wishes to see Maha living alone. She advises to Maha to become a good wife too. Do her duty as his wife too. If something pops up between Nachiyar and Mayan too she won’t give up on Maha’s side likewise she will do it for her. Maha feels happy.
Mayan is dancing in happiness. Kathi comes there Mayan scolds him for entering into his room without permission. Its a couples room how could he enter inside without knocking. Kathi replies to him that he thought Maha is in kitchen and came in. Mayan says to him that he must come inside after knocking. Kathi questions him doesn’t he know what life he is leading with Maha. Both living inside a room like Mounaragam couples. Building pillow bridge between each other.
Mayan teases Kathi and looks at the bed carefully. Kathi replies to him that nothing is there. Mayan says to him just look at the pillow. Kathi shocks to see it in floor. Mayan says to him that he got intimate with Maha. Kathi gets surprise. Mayan is expressing his happiness to him. Kathi says to him that he can’t able to believe it. Kathi asks him to give some tips to him it will be useful to him. Mayan deny it and says to him he will give treat to him. Maha is feeling happy in her cabin.
Mayan calls to her but she didn’t attend the call. He sends voice message to her. She thinks that he starts to teasing her. Maha starts blushing whenever he is sending romantic songs to her. He again calls her. Maha pretends like scolding him. Mayan enters into her cabin and starts to sing for her. Mayan tries to being romance with her. Maha questions him doesn’t she warn him? Mayan replies to her that she asked him to don’t call or send message but she didn’t ask him to come here. Mayan is keep disturbing her.
Episode end.