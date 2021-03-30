Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 30th March 2021 Written Update – Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Maha going to Maya’s room and finds her burning in a fever. He has pity on his kingdom. Mayan tells him that he is happy to see her come for him. Maha assures him that he will be here for her. Mayan asks him if Saranya scolds him for coming here? He apologizes to her for ruining his peace.
She goes to school to work peacefully but she sends him to the office with Saranya. Who is the devil Maha closes his mouth and applies balm on his forehead. Muay tells her not to leave it anywhere. Thunder Strike He got a little scared. Maha asks him to drop his hand.
He replies to her that if he left his hand he would leave her. She denies this and asks him to take medicine. Maya asks him to forgive her. She tells him to talk about it later.
He did not leave her. Mayan sits on Maha’s lap and calls him I love you. Maha is not responding to his proposal. Maya again expresses her love to Maha. He starts coughing.
Maya tells Maha that she does not care if anyone misunderstands her or gets angry at her, except Maha is complaining that he is forgiving her for using this situation. Not counting it, Maya replies to him that he is his god, so how will he stop her.
Maha tells him to get up to take medicine. He refuted good reasoning for having it in his lap. He gives her medicine. He takes Tortured while fighting. Maha embraces Maya in awe. A romantic song plays in the background.
The two are staring at each other in a romantic way. They share some romantic times with each other. Mah feels happy in the morning and gets lost in his thoughts and does not concentrate in anything.
Nachiyar comes to the kitchen and asks her why did she get up early today? She replies to him that she woke up early. She is going to prepare coffee. Nachiyar tells Maha that she has already drunk it. Maha tells him that he is going to prepare coffee for Muay too. He is having fever.
He had not eaten anything since yesterday. Nachiyar tells her that Maya is her husband. She is like Maha’s mother as a mother, she wants to see her daughter living happily with her husband.
Nachiyar may dislike Mayan but not Maha. She is believing that whatever she is doing is right. If Maya starts being happy with Maya, she will be very happy. She wants to see Maha spending a good time with her and giving birth to a child. She is feeling proud of Maha for being a good daughter-in-law of this house. Do not ever think that if she lives happily with Muay she will ignore him.
The two are different. Do not ignore Maya for being with Nachiyar. He has no right to his great life in his life. She never wants to see Maha alone. She advises Mah to be a good wife. Also perform your duty as his wife. She also did not give up in Maha’s favor if something happened between Nachiyar and Maya, similarly she would do so to him. Mah feels happy.
Myna is dancing in joy. Kathi arrives there, Maya scolds him for entering her room without permission. It has a couple room, which he could enter without knocking. Kathi replies to him that he thought Maha is in the kitchen and comes inside. Maya tells him that he will have to come in after knocking. Kathi questioned him if he did not know which life he was leading. Both live inside a room like a Mouranragam couple. Construction of pillow bridge between each other.
Myna teases Kathi and looks at the bed intently. Kathi replies to him that there is nothing. Mayna tells him just look at the pillow. Kathi watches it from the floor to the hail. Mayana tells him that he became intimate with Maha. Kathi gets surprised.
Myna is expressing her happiness to him. Kathi tells him that he cannot believe it. Kathi asks her to give some tips which will be useful for her. Mayan denies this and tells him that he will give her treatment. Maha is feeling happy in her cabin.
Mu calls her but she did not attend the call. He sends her a voice message. She thinks he starts teasing her. Whenever he is sending her romantic songs, Maha starts blushing. He then calls her. Mah pretends to scold her. Mayon sneaks into her cabin and starts singing for her. Mayan tries to romance her.
The great question is not a warning to him? Mai replies to him that he did not ask her to call or send a message, but he did not ask her to come here. Mayan keeps on harassing him.
The post Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 30th March 2021 Written update appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.