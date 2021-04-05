ENTERTAINMENT

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 5th April 2021 Written Update: Maha gets illusion.

Avatar
By
Posted on
Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 5th April 2021 Written Update: Maha gets illusion.

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kathi is sitting in dining. Gayathri comes there and asks to him Is Nachiyar scolds him. Kathi says that he threatens Nachiyar to accept Gayathri. She feels happy for getting love from him, but she is disappoints to hear him said to her that he will leave far from her if she accepts Gayathri back in back.

Kathi says to her that he is not a suitable person to her. Not only her beauty but also her education is not match with him at all. Kathi leaves. Maha is working in her cabin. She gets a call from receptionist. He informs to Maha that Temple priest is here to meet her. She asks him to allow him. Priest comes there and greets Maha. He informs to her that he is Sreeni vasa sastri he is doing pooja in temple from Rajarathinam time. Maha blinks her eyes twice to check whether he is Mayan or someone else. For Maha he is looking like Mayan. Just then she gets a clear vision he is not Mayan but priest. He asks Maha to accept the prasad. Maha collects it from him.

Maha doubts what’s happen to her why did she reminds Mayan in his place? Another one staff comes inside looks like Mayan. He is imitates like Rajani kantha. Maha surprise to see his act and asks to him what’s this this Mayan. Later she understands its her illusion he is not Mayan but Manohar who is union leader. He asks Maha to give bonus to her company staffs. Maha gives positive reply to him and sends him away. Maha feels like something is wrong with her. She asks Kousalya to meet her. Kousalya comes there and greets Maha.

Maha gets shock to see Mayan stands there wearing sarie and wig. She complaints to him that he is looking weird. She asks him to change his dress. Kousalya shakes her Maha comes back to her world. She appologizes to Kousalya and sends her away. She thinks why is Maha behaving strange today and leaves. Maha gets nervous. She is getting illusions of all Mayan’s character there. Mayan says to Maha that he is in her heart but she is not ready to accept it that’s why she is getting these types of dreams. Maha shouts his name loudly all characters disappears from there. Staff informs to Maha that one lawyer is here to meet her. Maha refuses to meet him reasoning she is not in the mood to meet anyone today. Muthuraj takes Vadivu to garden. Vadivu questions him why is he dragging her like this? Muthuraj informs to Vadivu that he is going to get married. Vadivu teases him stop blabbering.

Muthuraj informs to her that he is going to marry Aishu in this week. Vadivu gets surprise to hear it. Muthuraj says to her its secret marriage. Aishu already gave hint to Nachiyar about it but she brainwashed Aishu emotionally. Vadivu questions him Is Aishu deny to marry him? He informs to her that he tried but he planned smartly and made her agree with him.

Muthuraj convinces Vadivu when she starts complaining about secret marriage. He asks Vadivu to hide this matter from Chidambaram. Chidambaram comes there and enquires them what’s going on here? What are they trying to hide from him. Vadivu says to him they are not hiding anything from him. Don’t suspect them. Chidambaram complaints that they are planning against Nachiyar family. As a politician he can guess what’s their intention. Vadivu tries to manage the situation. Chidambaram alerts Vadivu that he will never stands quiet if they do anything against Nachiyar and her family.

Vadivu blames him for supporting her in this situation too instead of Muthuraj. She reminds him about past incidents but Chidambaram stops her by saying past is past. Vadivu stands adamant in her decision and says to him that she is planning against them. If he can stop her just do it. She leaves from there.

Chidambaram is thinking about Vadivu and Muthuraj’s plan. Mayan and Kathi notices him. They approaches Chidambaram and enquires to him what’s the matter? He is standing quiet there. Kathi and Mayan are teasing him. Mayan asks to Chidambaram what’s bothering him? He will helps him to solve it. Chidambaram enquires to Mayan why is he showing attittude to him. Isn’t everything going according his plan. Mayan says to him nothing is like that.

Chidambaram indirectly alerts Mayan. He pretends like warning him that Muthuraj is planning against him. Once it happen then he can’t able to dance like this. Chidambaram thinks that provoking Mayan is best way to stop Muthuraj. Mayan doubts what’s going on here. Maha is keep asking Mayan to do some works. He is also doing it without deny it. Maha notices that something is bothering him.

Maha asks to Mayan what’s going on? What’s bothering him? Mayan teases her to divert her. But Maha stops him and asks him to say the truth.

Episode end.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
674
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
657
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
656
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
640
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
620
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
611
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
605
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
538
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
515
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
syracuse’s Logo syracuse’s Logo
515
LATEST

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top