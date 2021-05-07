Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar 7th May 2021 Written Update: Mayan love for Aishu

Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Inspector informs to Maha that some gangs chased Muthuraj to kill him. While trying to hold them he fall down. So he is here to investigate this case. Maha questions him Is Muthuraj saw Mayan the one whom tried to kill him? Muthuraj informs to them that he hides his face but he is damn sure that Mayan attempt to kill him. Muthuraj adds that only he has vengeance on him so he is the culprit. Maha reminds about Mayan wounds and turns silent. Maha questions him where did it happen? He informs to her that it’s happened in rice milk. Maha says to him that he has so many enemy here.

May he is trying to frame her husband. Inspector asks them to solve their problem in their house instead of giving head pain to them. Vadivu asks him to arrest Mayan. Inspector says to her that her son was not in the state to identify the criminals yesterday. He already registered complaint. Inspector says to Mayan that he is in suspect list so if anything happen to Muthuraj then he will arrest him. Muthuraj says to Mayan that he may escaped today but not anymore . Mayan says to him that he know how to kill him he don’t need goons help to do it.

Muthuraj slaps Aishu and questions her Is she confess all truth to her brother? He set the goons to kill him. Aishu gets shock to hear it. Muthuraj asks her to stop acting he knew well that she was the one informing his time schedule to them. Muthuraj adds that he escaped in a nick of time. Vadivu questions him Is it truth? He nods to her. Aishu says to him that he is her real relation she married to him against everyone wish. Vadivu agrees with her. Aishu adds that she will never asks Mayan to hurt Muthuraj. She never going to accept him as her brother.

Vadivu asks to adjust everything and live with him. Aishu says to him that she will kill herself is she can’t able to live with him. Muthuraj informs to her that Mayan will go to jail after he kill him. Vadivu says to him that Mayan will go to jail but she will loss her son. Muthuraj says that Mayan is not only fraud but a killer too. Muthuraj asks Aishu to talk with her brother to don’t cross in his path. If anything happen to him then Aishu will turn to be a widow.

Vadivu says to him that Aishu married to him opposing everyone here. Then why don’t he believe her? Muthuraj says to her that’s why he can’t able to believe her. She even threw her mom out to marry him. He adds that he can’t able to trust anyone then his mom. He asks her to spy Aishu. If they are not alert then she will finish them. Mayan reaches to his room. Mayan complaints to Maha that Muthuraj blaming him unnecessary. Whom tried to kill him? He says to her that he has so many enemy here. Maha says to him that inspector may arrest him if he see this wound? Maha lashes out at him for trying to kill him. Mayan promises to her that he didn’t do it. Maha is not believing him. Maha complaints that he is showing too much care on his sister. She asks him to deal with him in calm way but don’t try to hurt him like this.

Maha says to him that she know well that he is a lier and rowdy. But she can’t able to accept a killer. She adds that he is only worrying about his sister life. But she wants to sit outside jail to meet him. Mayan says to her that he didn’t done it. Maha says to him that she knew well he is linked with this problem indirectly. She shares her grief with him. She asks him to stop thinking about it all if he loves her sincerely. She pleads with him to leave his anger. If anything goes wrong then she will punish him before court. Aishu confronts Mayan about this matter. She questions him why did he tried to kill Muthuraj?

Mayan asks her to stop pretending like supporting them. Aishu informs to him that she knew well that he is not living happily with Maha. Even Gayathri is not happy with Kathi. Aishu asks Mayan to stay away from her life. Mayan scolds her for taking foolish decision. Mayan forewarn her that he will show hell to Muthuraj if he hurt Aishu. Nachiyar feels happy to see Mayan love for Aishu. Mayan tries to romance with Maha.

Episode end.